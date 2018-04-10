India were in for disappointment from the shooting range on Tuesday morning after the experienced Gagan Narang and Chain Singh failed to bag a medal in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Much was expected from the duo after Narang qualified third for the final with a score of 619.4 while Singh qualified sixth with a score of 614.2.

The 34-year-old Narang, who has won eight gold a silver and a bronze in the Commonwealth Games, would return empty handed from this edition after he was knocked out during the second elimination round in the final.

The 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist was tied for the second spot at the end of the first series. However, a gentle breeze perhaps affected the shots he fired after that and things went haywire for him. He ended with a final score of 142.3.

In constrast, Chain Singh was going strong till the half way stage of the final and was in second position till a 9.5 score on his 15th shot saw him slip to fourth. And a 9.3 in the first shot during the elimination round for the third-fourth position ended his hopes of a medal.

The gold medal was claimed by Welshman David Phelps, who also broke the Games record with a 248.8. It was double celebration Phelps, who turned 41 today and in a warm gesture, fans at the Belmont Shooting Centre broke into an impromptu birthday song for him at the end of the finals.

The silver medal went to Scotland’s Neil Stirton, who shot 247.7 in the final, while England’s Kenneth Parr settled for the bronze with a score of 226.6.