Protests intensified in the Chennai on Tuesday against the conduct of Indian Premier League matches amid raging Cauvery demonstrations with police chasing away agitators near the stadium. An incident of agitators burning yellow jerseys, the attire of Chennai Super Kings players, was also reported.

Hundreds of activists of pro-Tamil outfits like Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK), Naam Tamizhar, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and some Muslim groups staged road blockade at the arterial Anna Salai and TTK Salai, affecting traffic movement, police said.

In some places, protesters clashed with police. Tamil film celebrities, director Bharathirajaa and national award-winning lyricist Vairamuthu among others also joined the agitation. The threat of more protests prompted police to step up security for the cricketers, including during their journey to the stadium from their hotel.

There was a slight delay during their trip to the stadium due to the disruption. Around 4,000 policemen including commandos and members of the Rapid Action Force have been deployed for security.

Tuesday’s IPL tie, the first since 2015, would involve Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Police were seen chasing away protesters on the arterial Anna Salai, where scores of protesters staged agitation, resulting in traffic snarls.

Some protesters were seen raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not establishing the Cauvery Management Board, an issue on which Tamil Nadu political parties including DMK and others have been agitating over the past week.