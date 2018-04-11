At the Carrara Sports Arena 1 on Tuesday, Sachin Chaudhary was lifting weights, eyeing glory and seeking redemption.

In a 10-man final, Chaudhary finished with a combined effort of 181 kg. This fetched India their second medal of Tuesday and their first para-sport medal at Gold Coast. It was bronze. But for Chaudhary, it felt like gold.

For, four years ago, he returned home from the Games in Glasgow, to look after his father’s deteriorating health. Later that year, he tested positive in a dope test that took two years away from his career.

Which is why after clinching the bronze on Tuesday, he said, “This is a life-changing moment for me. Today’s bronze almost feels like a gold to me.”

“This was my fourth attempt at the Games and I have to say that it has been quite overwhelming to finally win a medal. Last few years have been the most difficult phase of my life, but I decided to focus on bouncing back stronger than ever.”

Delivering the 1st Medal from India's Para-Athletic Contingent at the #CWG2018, powerlifter Sachin Chaudhary claims the Bronze medal in the Men's heavyweight final. Many Congratulations!!🇮🇳🥉🏋️‍♂️#IndiaAtCWG@GC2018 — Devendra Jhajharia (@DevJhajharia) April 10, 2018

Like most para-athletes in the country, Chaudhary’s wants are: basic support and some recognition.

He had opened a gymnasium - ‘Olympian Gym’ - in Meerut, but had to shut it down later.

“Because, I’m in the TOP scheme I’m surviving. Otherwise, I have no job. I get some help from GoSports,” Chaudhary was quoted in The Times of India.

He had won a silver at the Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai with a career-best lift of 200 last year. He had finished ninth in the men’s -82.50kg event at the 2012 Summer Paralymics.

“[The medal-winning effort] will go a long way in helping our athletes to get more support,” he believes, “All we need is some more consideration as we are ready to put all the hard work.”