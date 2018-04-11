Ankur Mittal’s hope of bagging the Commonwealth Games gold in men’s double trap were dashed in the most unexpected circumstances when he missed three shots during the elimination round to decide the third spot and finished with bronze.

(Read more: Follow all the updates on an action-packed day seven for India here.)

Till that stage, the 26-year-old had led the pack through out the final and was in joint lead with Scotland’s David McMath on 46 with Isle of Man’s Tim Kneale two shots behind on 44.

Mittal then missed a clay each in the next three rounds while Kneale missed just one in the second to move into the second position.

Till then the former world number one had missed just four shots in the final and would be disappointed to miss out on the top two spots. Mittal had bagged the silver medal in the 2014 Games in Glasgow.

There was further disappoint for the Indian contingent as Mohd Ashab’s one miss during the elimination round for the fourth spot allowed Kneale to ensure a medal after both were tied till the last four shots of that round.

Earlier, Ashab had qualified for the final in the second spot after a shoot-off to decide the standings as he and Mcbath were tied for the top position with a total score of 137. Mittal was fifth in qualification with a total of 133.