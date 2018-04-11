Roma, sort of, did to Barcelona what Barcelona did to PSG last season.
Not many expected the Serie A club to overturn a three-goal deficit at home against one of the best sides in the world. But with eight minutes left in the game, Kostas Manolas glanced home a brilliant headed winner – Roma’s third goal of the night – that sealed a Champions League semi-final spot for his team. “All that counts is that we got to the semi-finals against the best team on the planet,” he said after a historic night for his club.
And, this is how Roma President James Pallota reacted to one of his team’s most sensational triumphs of all time.
And, this is how Twitter reacted to it. Many were (understandably) amazed by the result.
Some chose to see the funny side of it.
Some highlighted the emotions from the contest.
Some saw life lessons from the game.
And, of course, one chose to drag Arsene Wenger into this.