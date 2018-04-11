Roma, sort of, did to Barcelona what Barcelona did to PSG last season.

Not many expected the Serie A club to overturn a three-goal deficit at home against one of the best sides in the world. But with eight minutes left in the game, Kostas Manolas glanced home a brilliant headed winner – Roma’s third goal of the night – that sealed a Champions League semi-final spot for his team. “All that counts is that we got to the semi-finals against the best team on the planet,” he said after a historic night for his club.

And, this is how Roma President James Pallota reacted to one of his team’s most sensational triumphs of all time.

Roma president James Pallotta went pretty wild after last night's victory over Barcelona 😂pic.twitter.com/H2MaJF8l0K — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) April 11, 2018

And, this is how Twitter reacted to it. Many were (understandably) amazed by the result.



Incredible scenes in Rome! 😲



This is only the third time in Champions League history that a team has overturned a three-goal deficit in a knockout game.



03/04: Deportivo La Coruna 4-0 AC Milan

16/17: Barcelona 6-1 PSG

17/18: Roma 3-0 Barcelona



HISTORY 🙌

Via @btsportfootball pic.twitter.com/F1bEyZyaBh — Mack (@SJ_Mack) April 11, 2018

Roma conquered Barcelona. They rose from ruins and did the unthinkable. They did it with class and resilience and grace. This game made heroes out of ordinary men. Everything about their comeback win is a fairytale and that, my friends, is why I love football. pic.twitter.com/7587ESlVUq — R. (@rahimaxarsenal) April 11, 2018

This month is actually madness:



-Ronaldo's bicycle kick vs Juventus

-Utd actually being in attack mode which led to a comeback

-Roma & Liverpool eliminating favorites Barcelona and City — Tommy (@VivaLaCristiano) April 11, 2018

I’m down with the local call of Roma’s miracle comeback Champions League winner against Barcelona https://t.co/vfFRL8pxaV — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) April 11, 2018

Some chose to see the funny side of it.

Look how happy Totti looked when Roma drew Barcelona. Did he know something we didn't? pic.twitter.com/C2SC4pmrL2 — Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) April 11, 2018

Barcelona after Chelsea



Then Roma came pic.twitter.com/IIJW16u5GE — #DorroZion 😎🇬🇭 (@Ziongee) April 11, 2018

Some highlighted the emotions from the contest.

In the away game he scored an own goal. Today, he scored the definitive goal to beat Barcelona 3-0. At the end of the game, he sat on the bench and cried with emotion. You’ve gotten your payback, Kostas Manolas. How beautiful is fútbol. pic.twitter.com/Xpvwxsym9m — The Bolivian Yank (@TheBolivianYank) April 11, 2018

Some saw life lessons from the game.

Barcelona’s game against Roma was a living prove that we cannot underestimate our opponent, NEVER..That’s a life lesson..

One day ur at the top and the other day a “little piece of nothing“ drags u down on a free fall..

It is what they say : an ant can easily kill an elephant.. — Tija Sumalgy (@tija_sgy) April 11, 2018

And, of course, one chose to drag Arsene Wenger into this.