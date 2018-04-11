CWG 2018 Hockey, India vs England, Live: Condon strike puts England ahead
Live updates
3:28 pm India 0-1 England: England’s on the prowl since slotting in the first goal. The Indian defence looks slightly wobbly. The Indians are looking for an equaliser though.
3:23 pm India 0-1 England: GOAL! David Condon collects a superb pass in front of the goal mouth and unleashes a volley between the legs of Sreejesh. The Indian goalkeeper had no chance there.
End of first quarter: India 0-0 England: Sreejesh’s save off England’s penalty corner, Dilpreet’s missed opportunity the highlights of the first quarter. Both teams are looking good though.
3:16 pm, India 0-0 England: Last 60 seconds left in the first quarter. Both teams are battling it out in the midfield and thereabouts.
3:13 pm, India 0-0 England: Some great interceptions by both teams. After the first five minutes, neither of them have come close to scoring though. Manpreet’s in the dugout, listening to coach Sjoerd Marijne’s instructions.
3:07 pm Superb start from India here. Twice they looked like taking the lead. They are looking aggressive. There was also an excellent save by PR Sreejesh.
3:05 pm Starting XI, England: David Condon, Mark Gleghorne, Barry Middleton, Christopher Griffiths, Liam Sanford, Harry Martin, Brendan Creed, Ollie Willars, Harry Gibson, Ian Sloan (C), Sam Ward.
3:02 pm Starting XI, India: Sreejesh (GK), Rupinder, Manpreet (C), Mandeep, Lalit, Kothajit, Gurjant, Harmanpreet, Akashdeep, Amit, Chinglensana.
2:56 pm One area, in which India will look to improve today is their penalty corner conversion. So far, they haven’t done a great job with that.
First match vs Pakistan: 1/4
Second match vs Wales: 3/13
Third match vs Malaysia: 2/9
Total conversions: 6/26
2:45 pm Meanwhile, Australia have topped Pool A with a 2-1 win over New Zealand. Trent Mitton and Jacob Whetton scored in the second and the fourth quarters.
Into the semis unbeaten, but India aren’t playing their best hockey. Read Ashish Magotra’s analysis of India’s performance so far.
2:30 pm Good afternoon, folks. Welcome to the live blog of India’s final group game – against England. The men in blue (should it be a cricket-exclusive sobriquet?) have already qualified for the semis after three unbeaten games against Malaysia, Wales, and Pakistan. But if they can beat England today, they can top group B ahead of the semis. And, England will be India’s first opponent, who are in the top-10 in the rankings. So, should be an intriguing contest.