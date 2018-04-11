Day seven saw a solitary gold for India as Shreyasi Singh, shooting in her genes, came back eight years after her Commonwealth Games debut to clinch gold in the double trap in Gold Coast on Wednesday. Ankur Mittal and Om Prakash Mitharwal would win the day’s other medals, two of the bronze variety.

As we look ahead, the women dominate the day’s program on Thursday, as the World Championships silver medallist Anjum Moudgil is in action in the 50 metres rifle prone event. Babita Kumari kicks off the wrestling programme in the 53 kg as the last of India’s ‘golden sports’ gets underway. Three other wrestlers will be in action, including two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar.

Battle-hardened Seema Punia and world junior medallist Navjeet Dhillon take part in the discus throw final. Remember, Punia is a silver medallist from Glasgow and a lot of hopes will ride on her to break athletics’ barren streak at the Games.

Glasgow bronze medallist Arpinder Singh will also be in action in the triple jump qualifiers, as will the duo of Nayana James and Neena Pinto in the long jump final.

Badminton, table tennis and squash action will continue.

All times are in IST and results will be updated through the day, so bookmark this page for quick reference.

CORRECTION: The article originally mentioned boxers being in action on Thursday, while that is actually on Friday. The error has been rectified.

Athletics

Event Players Time Result Triple Jump - men (Q) Arpinder Singh

Rakesh Babu 6.00 am Long Jump - women (Final) Nayana James

Neena Pinto 3.25 pm Discus Throw - women (Final) Seema Antil

Navjeet Kaur Dhillon 4.10 pm Heptathlon Purnima Hembram 100m hurdles - 5.35 am

High Jump - 6.30 am

Shot put- 2.50 pm

200m - 4.27 pm

Shooting

Event Players Time Result 25m Rapid Fire Pistol men's (Q) - Day one Anish Bhanwal

Neeraj Kumar 4.30 am 50m prone rifle - women's (FINAL) Anjum Moudgil

Tejaswini Sawant 9.30 am

Badminton

Event Players Time (APPROXIMATE) Result Round of 16 - mixed doubles Satwiksairaj / Ashwini Ponnappa

vs

Tsai Kristen / Yakura Nyl

6.31 am Round of 16 - mixed doubles Pranaav Jerry Chopra / Sikki Reddy

vs

Chrisnanta Danny Bawa / Wong Jia Ying Crystal 7.10 am Round of 16 - Women's Singles Ruthvika S Gadde

vs

Jia Min Yeo 7.10 am Round of 16 - Men's Singles HS Prannoy

vs

Anthony Joe 7.50 am Round of 16 - Men's Singles K Srikanth

vs

Niluka Karunaratne 8.30 am Round of 16 - Women's Singles PV Sindhu

vs

Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen 9.10 am Round of 16 - Women's Singles Saina Nehwal

vs

Jessica Li 2.20 pm Round of 16 - Men's doubles Satwiksairaj / Chirag Shetty

vs

CJ Paul / Lubah Aatish 2.20 pm Round of 16 - Women's doubles Ashwini Ponnapp / Sikki Reddy

vs

Ren-ne / Jia Ying Crystal 3.40 pm

Hockey

Event Teams Time Result Women's semi-final India v Australia 4.45 pm

Table Tennis

Event Players Time Result Women's doubles - round of 16 Pooja Sahasrabudhe / Suthirtha Mukherjee 5 am Women's doubles - round of 16 Manika Batra / Mouma Das 5 am Women's TT6 singles - Group 1 Maitreyee Sarkar 6.10 am Women's TT6 singles - Group 2 Vaishnavi Surtar 6.10 am Mixed doubles - round of 16 Sharath Kamal / Mouma Das 6.45 am Mixed doubles - round of 16 G Sathiyan / Manika Batra 7.20 am Mixed doubles - round of 16 Sanil Shetty / Madhurika Patkar 7.20 am Women's singles - round of 16 Manika Batra 7.55 am Women's singles - round of 16 Madhurika Patkar 7.55 am Women's singles - round of 16 Mouma Das 8.40 am Men's singles - round of 16 Sharath Kamal 9.25 am Men's singles - round of 16 Harmeet Desai 9.25 am Men's singles - round of 16 Sathiyan G 12.00 pm Women's doubles - QF TBD 12.45 pm Men's doubles - round of 16 Harmeet Desai / Sanil Shetty 2.05 pm

Squash

Event Players Time Result Men's doubles - Pool F Vikram Malhotra / Ramit Tandon 7.20 am Mixed doubles - Round of 16 Dipika Pallika / Saurav Ghosal 8.00 am Mixed doubles - Round of 16 Dipika Pallika / Saurav Ghosal 8.00 am Mixed doubles QF TBD TBD Men's doubles - round of 16 TBD TBD

Wrestling

Category (all are medal events) Players Time Result Men's Freestyle - 57 kg Rahul Aware Around 6.30 am Women's - 76 kg

Kiran Around 6.45 am Men's Freestyle - 74 kg Sushil Kumar Around 6.30 am Women's - 53 kg Babita Kumari (multiple bouts during the day in group stage) Around 6.15 am

Lawn bowls (results will be updated through the day)