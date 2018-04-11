Day seven saw a solitary gold for India as Shreyasi Singh, shooting in her genes, came back eight years after her Commonwealth Games debut to clinch gold in the double trap in Gold Coast on Wednesday. Ankur Mittal and Om Prakash Mitharwal would win the day’s other medals, two of the bronze variety.
As we look ahead, the women dominate the day’s program on Thursday, as the World Championships silver medallist Anjum Moudgil is in action in the 50 metres rifle prone event. Babita Kumari kicks off the wrestling programme in the 53 kg as the last of India’s ‘golden sports’ gets underway. Three other wrestlers will be in action, including two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar.
Battle-hardened Seema Punia and world junior medallist Navjeet Dhillon take part in the discus throw final. Remember, Punia is a silver medallist from Glasgow and a lot of hopes will ride on her to break athletics’ barren streak at the Games.
Glasgow bronze medallist Arpinder Singh will also be in action in the triple jump qualifiers, as will the duo of Nayana James and Neena Pinto in the long jump final.
Badminton, table tennis and squash action will continue.
All times are in IST and results will be updated through the day, so bookmark this page for quick reference.
CORRECTION: The article originally mentioned boxers being in action on Thursday, while that is actually on Friday. The error has been rectified.
Athletics
|Event
|Players
|Time
|Result
|Triple Jump - men (Q)
| Arpinder Singh
Rakesh Babu
|6.00 am
|Long Jump - women (Final)
| Nayana James
Neena Pinto
|3.25 pm
|Discus Throw - women (Final)
| Seema Antil
Navjeet Kaur Dhillon
|4.10 pm
|Heptathlon
|Purnima Hembram
| 100m hurdles - 5.35 am
High Jump - 6.30 am
Shot put- 2.50 pm
200m - 4.27 pm
Shooting
|Event
|Players
|Time
|Result
|25m Rapid Fire Pistol men's (Q) - Day one
| Anish Bhanwal
Neeraj Kumar
|4.30 am
|50m prone rifle - women's (FINAL)
| Anjum Moudgil
Tejaswini Sawant
|9.30 am
Badminton
|Event
|Players
|Time (APPROXIMATE)
|Result
|Round of 16 - mixed doubles
| Satwiksairaj / Ashwini Ponnappa
vs
Tsai Kristen / Yakura Nyl
|6.31 am
|Round of 16 - mixed doubles
| Pranaav Jerry Chopra / Sikki Reddy
vs
Chrisnanta Danny Bawa / Wong Jia Ying Crystal
|7.10 am
|Round of 16 - Women's Singles
| Ruthvika S Gadde
vs
Jia Min Yeo
|7.10 am
|Round of 16 - Men's Singles
| HS Prannoy
vs
Anthony Joe
|7.50 am
|Round of 16 - Men's Singles
| K Srikanth
vs
Niluka Karunaratne
|8.30 am
|Round of 16 - Women's Singles
| PV Sindhu
vs
Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen
|9.10 am
|Round of 16 - Women's Singles
| Saina Nehwal
vs
Jessica Li
|2.20 pm
|Round of 16 - Men's doubles
| Satwiksairaj / Chirag Shetty
vs
CJ Paul / Lubah Aatish
|2.20 pm
|Round of 16 - Women's doubles
| Ashwini Ponnapp / Sikki Reddy
vs
Ren-ne / Jia Ying Crystal
|3.40 pm
Hockey
|Event
|Teams
|Time
|Result
|Women's semi-final
|India v Australia
|4.45 pm
Table Tennis
|Event
|Players
|Time
|Result
|Women's doubles - round of 16
|Pooja Sahasrabudhe / Suthirtha Mukherjee
|5 am
|Women's doubles - round of 16
|Manika Batra / Mouma Das
|5 am
|Women's TT6 singles - Group 1
|Maitreyee Sarkar
|6.10 am
|Women's TT6 singles - Group 2
|Vaishnavi Surtar
|6.10 am
|Mixed doubles - round of 16
|Sharath Kamal / Mouma Das
|6.45 am
|Mixed doubles - round of 16
|G Sathiyan / Manika Batra
|7.20 am
|Mixed doubles - round of 16
|Sanil Shetty / Madhurika Patkar
|7.20 am
|Women's singles - round of 16
|Manika Batra
|7.55 am
|Women's singles - round of 16
|Madhurika Patkar
|7.55 am
|Women's singles - round of 16
|Mouma Das
|8.40 am
|Men's singles - round of 16
|Sharath Kamal
|9.25 am
|Men's singles - round of 16
|Harmeet Desai
|9.25 am
|Men's singles - round of 16
|Sathiyan G
|12.00 pm
|Women's doubles - QF
|TBD
|12.45 pm
|Men's doubles - round of 16
|Harmeet Desai / Sanil Shetty
|2.05 pm
Squash
|Event
|Players
|Time
|Result
|Men's doubles - Pool F
|Vikram Malhotra / Ramit Tandon
|7.20 am
|Mixed doubles - Round of 16
|Dipika Pallika / Saurav Ghosal
|8.00 am
|Mixed doubles - Round of 16
|Dipika Pallika / Saurav Ghosal
|8.00 am
|Mixed doubles QF
|TBD
|TBD
|Men's doubles - round of 16
|TBD
|TBD
Wrestling
|Category (all are medal events)
|Players
|Time
|Result
|Men's Freestyle - 57 kg
|Rahul Aware
|Around 6.30 am
| Women's - 76 kg
|Kiran
|Around 6.45 am
|Men's Freestyle - 74 kg
|Sushil Kumar
|Around 6.30 am
|Women's - 53 kg
|Babita Kumari (multiple bouts during the day in group stage)
|Around 6.15 am
Lawn bowls (results will be updated through the day)