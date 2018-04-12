CWG 2018 Hockey SF, India vs Australia, Live: Stalemate remains after two quarters
Commonwealth Games, day eight: Follow all the updates from India’s events here.
To join the conversation, send an email to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We’ll feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
End of first half, India 0-0 Australia: Like the first-semifinal, we go to the half-time at 0-0. Indians have fended off the Australians well. But they need to take control of the game in the next half though. They have scored more in the second half in the tournament. And, here, too, they will have to. Here are the half-time stats:-
05:16 pm India 0-0 Australia: India, playing with 10 women, have managed to thwart the Australians after Navneet Kaur’s yellow card (off the field for five minutes). But they make very few opportunities to score. So far, they have been on the backfoot. But one great counterattack is all it takes.
05:08 pm India 0-0 Australia: Second quarter starts. After the first few minutes, it’s been Australia who have been controlling the game. Here are the stats:-
End of first quarter, India 0-0 Australia: Anxious few minutes for India there. Australia looked like they would go into the second quarter with a 1-0 lead. But the defenders have been good. But they shouldn’t let the Aussies dictate the game.
5:00 pm India 0-0 Australia: Australians are making more entries to the Indian circles. The Indian defence is being put to a tough test. So far they haven’t cracked. But India need to get their passes right. Passing has not been up to the mark tonight.
4:55 pm India 0-0 Australia: Good save by Savita, thwarting the danger away from Australia’s penalty corner. Both teams look good so far.
4:50 pm India 0-0 Australia: Save by the Australians. India trying to sneak one in early. That was close. But no panic by the Aussies. Kept away without much trouble. Good start for the women in blue.
4:47 pm India 0-0 Australia: And, off we go...
4:45 pm Also, India have found it tough to convert the PCs. Their numbers so far:
First match vs Wales: 1/15
Second match vs Malaysia: 2/7
Third match vs England: 0/6
Fourth match vs South Africa: 0/2
Total conversions: 1/30
Need to rectify against a defensive stronghold like Australia.
4:42 pm For India, it’s important that they get an early lead. In two hours of the first halves they played against the four teams, India have collectively scored a goal (against Malaysia) and conceded three. They have invariably gone into the second half in all the games with the pressure of either catching up or scoring to consolidate their position.
4:40 pm Asian Cup title for the first time in 13 years. Olympics qualification for the first time in 36 years. This Indian team, led by Rani Rampal, can script another piece of history if they upset Australia tonight. But it will be very tough against Australia, who haven’t conceded a goal yet in this tournament.
4:32 pm: Playing XI:-
India: Deep Grace Ekka, Lilima Minz, Monika, Namita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Rani Rampal (C), Savita, Sunita Lakra, Sushila Pukhrambam, Vandana Katariya.
Australia: Edwina Bone, Jane Claxton, Ashlea Fey, Jodie Kenny, Stephanie Kershaw, Rachael Lynch, Karri MacMahon, Madri Ratcliffe, Gabrielle Nance, Emily Smith, Emily Hurtz.
4:31 pm Meanwhile, New Zealand have beaten England 2-1 in shootouts to qualify for the gold medal match.
4:22 pm Read the match preview, if you already haven’t.
“We have been playing attacking hockey against the strong teams as well, so it is important for us to make sure that we are grabbing our chances with both hands. We need to make sure that we are efficient against the Australians as we might not get too many chances because they are a strong team. Australia is a very strong team and they are playing at home so it will not be easy. But we are confident in ourselves and will give our best on the pitch for our country,” Indian skipper Rani Rampal ahead of the semi-final.
4:00 pm: Good evening, good evening. Getting ready for an exciting semi-final clash between India and Australia. Hope you are, too. This match, you don’t want to miss. For, this is going to be India’s biggest challenge in months. They are in good form and have won some tough games. But facing Australia in their backyard in the semi-final of a multi-sport event – that’s a big occasion. Nerves will play a huge role in this game as much as skills of the players.