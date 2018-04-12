CWG 2018, Day 8, live: India’s wrestlers step onto mat; women’s long jump and discus throw finals
DAY EIGHT: Wrestling, shooting, athletics, table tennis, badminton and squash are among the sports in which Indians will be seen in action on Thursday.
5.40 am: Women’s Heptathlon 100m Hurdles
India’s Purnima Hembram finishes second in her heat with a personal best timing of 13.56! Great stuff! She’ll next be doing the high jump in the heptathlon.
5.30 am: Table Tennis Women’s Doubles R16
Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe need four games but they are also through to the last eight after beating Welsh pair Charlotte Carey and Chloe Thomas in the Round of 16.
5.20 am: Table Tennis Women’s Doubles R16
Manika Batra and Mouma Das are through to the quarter-finals after a facile straight-games win over a Sri Lankan pair.
5 am: Time for some table tennis action as the women doubles Round of 16 kicks off. Two Indian pairs are competing for a spot in the quarter-finals.
4.50 am: 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification
Neeraj Kumar shoots a sub-total of 291 in Stage 1 to put him at the top of the table for now.
4.35 am: The 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qualification’s has started, with India’ s Neeraj Kumar and Anish Bhanwal in the fray.
4 am: Good morning, folks, and welcome to The Field’s live blog for Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia.
Wow, can you believe it’s been over a week already? Time sure does fly! We’re entering the last four days of this quadrennial event and India are doing pretty well in terms of medals – sitting third in the table with 24 (12 gold, 4 silver, 8 bronze).
More medals are sure to be won and there could be a couple won on Thursday in shooting and athletics.
Thursday also marks the beginning of the wrestling events at Gold Coast and India has got quite a few grapplers in the fray. World Championship silver medallist Anjum Moudgil is also in action in the 50-metre rifle prone final.
Here is the entire Day 8 schedule for India.
