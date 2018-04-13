Frenchman Hugo Boumous struck twice late in the drama-filled quarterfinal as FC Goa trounced Jamshedpur FC 5-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Hero Super Cup on Thursday.

The Goan outfit will now take on Kingfisher East Bengal FC on Monday for a place in the final.

Brandon Fernandes (34’), Ferran Corominas (P 69’), Manvir Singh (77’) scored for the winners before Boumous (78’; 89’) completed the tally for them while Ashim Biswas scored the lone consolation goal for Jamshedpur FC (90 + 2’).

The first half of the game began with FC Goa taking the lead with their consistent attacks. Fernandes drew the first blood in the game when he ran from about 40 yards from the goal, chipped the ball that beat the experienced Subrata Paul.

In the stoppage time, a brilliant pass from Fernandes to his Spanish teammate Ferran Corominas wasn’t converted due to a poor strike by the latter.

The first half ended with FC Goa leading by a goal in the game.

The second half began with eight players taking the field from either side, after a brawl that broke between both the teams at the end of the first half.

The referee sent off six players (3 from each side) from the field of play. Subrata Paul, Haitian Kervens Belfort, Anas Edathodika from Jamshedpur FC and Brandon Fernandes, Spanish duo of Bruno Pinheiro & Sergio Marin from FC Goa were sent off on the red card.

Goa was clearly the dominating side in the second half, consistently making it to the Jamshedpur FC box.

FC Goa, who were consistently attacking, couldn’t capitalize on their chances until a reckless tackle by Jamshedpur FC’s Brazilian midfielder Emerson Moura on Ferran Coromino led to a penalty.

Ferran (68’) converted the chance, giving his team a 2-0 lead. FC Goa then played with ease and struck twice – Manvir Singh (77’) and French Hugo Boumos (78’) – in two minutes, making the scoreline 4-0.