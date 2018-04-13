CWG Hockey SF, India vs New Zealand, Live: Child restores a two-goal lead for Black Sticks
Commonwealth Games, day nine: Follow all the updates from India’s events here.
3:58 pm India 1-2 New Zealand (8 minutes left in Q3): Almost. India almost equalise. But Chinglensana’s hit isn’t well directed. Also, New Zealand skipper Arun Panchia’s back in the field after serving a five-minute suspension. There are now 11 Black Sticks again in the field.
3:55 pm India 1-2 New Zealand (10 minutes left in Q3): Good start by India this. Looking more aggressive. Got a penalty corner, but failed to convert it. But the ball’s now more in New Zealand’s circle than India’s.
Former Indian skipper Viren Rasquinha observes from the studio that Harmanpreet’s last-minute penalty in the first half has given India a lifeline and it could change complexion of the game completely given how NZ were sitting pretty with a 2-0 lead.
Half-time stats:-
|INDIA
|NEW ZEALAND
|Goals
|29' Harmanpreet Singh
| 7' Hugo Inglis
13' Stephen Jenness
|Penalty corners
|0/2
|0/2
|Field goals
|0/2
|2/2
|Cards
|0
|1 (Yellow)
End of first half, India 1-2 New Zealand: Well, well, well. We have a great second half coming up. India will breathe easy after Harmanpreet Singh’s penalty hit. But they are still trailing and aren’t playing their best hockey. And, Rupinder Pal Singh, one of their key midfielders is absent due to injury. Coach Sjoerd Marijne will need to quickly point out the areas where his team has gone wrong in the first half.
03:32 pm India 0-2 New Zealand (5 minutes left in Q2): New Zealand are constantly making forays into the Indian circle. India’s defenders seem a little unsettled today. The game’s not going as per India’s plan. They gotta regroup quickly, and play a better second half to keep their gold medal hopes alive.
03:26 pm India 0-2 New Zealand (10 minutes left in Q2): India’s still struggling to create opportunities. New Zealand have done a good job by not letting the Indian midfield feeding the ball to the forward SV Sunil.
End of first quarter, India 0-2 New Zealand: Not the start that India was looking for. And, the start that India would have wanted to avoid. They are known for comebacks. But two goals down in the first quarter means India’s under pressure. They seem to be missing the expertise of Rupinder Pal Singh in the midfield.
3:11 pm India 0-2 New Zealand (2 minutes left in Q1): And, New Zealand score another one! It’s Stephen Jenness this time, who slots it between the legs of PR Sreejesh, who’s not looked his usual best.
3:11 pm India 0-1 New Zealand: Stunner from New Zealand. Hugo Inglis taps in Black Sticks’ first goal. They have scored within the first 10 minutes of the start. There were a flurry of errors from the Indians. And, the New Zealanders have capitalised on it. Coach Sjoerd Marijne won’t be happy with this start.
3:10 pm India 0-0 New Zealand: Early Penalty Corner for India. Missed. Black Sticks keeper Richard Joyce has no problem parrying the ball away. But good start by India this. Looking aggressive.
New Zealand XI: Shea McAleese, Stephen Jenness, Hugo Inglis, Arun Panchia, Marcus Child, Kane Russell, Jared Panchia, Richard Joyce, Nic Woods, Hayden Phillips, Dane Lett.
02:45 pm
“Against New Zealand, we don’t want to focus too much on what they bring to the table, but we want to focus on our own strengths and ensure we fight till the last whistle. Yes, we have played them recently and are aware of their game as much as they are aware of ours. But that was a different event, and this is a different event and I am sure they will also come into the match with a winning mindset. We just want to stick to our game and ensure there are no unforced errors.”
-Manpreet Singh, Indian captain.
02:35 pm Here’s how India’s performance in the tournament so far:-
2:25 pm: Here’s how the teams stand after the group stages:-
2:15 pm: Hallo, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the live blog of the Commonwealth Games hockey men’s semi-final between India and New Zealand. Clutch game. I mean, all semi-finals, are clutch games, I guess. Also, India’s coming off an unbelievable victory (not exaggerating at all). Read this if you don’t believe me. Manpreet Singh and his men are yet to be defeated in the tournament. And, they had beaten the Black Caps in their backyard a few months ago. But New Zealand have had some big wins in Gold Coast. So, they won’t take them lightly. Promises to be an interesting game. So, stay tuned.