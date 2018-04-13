Commonwealth Games 2018, live: India begin Day 9 with shooting, athletics, table tennis
DAY NINE: There’s a lot of wrestling, boxing, table tennis, badminton and athletics in store for India on Friday. Here is the entire schedule for the day.
Live updates
5.37 am: Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Pos. Qualification
Anjum Moudgil sets a new qualification Games record in the category by finishing with a score of 589! The previous record was 581 set by Singapore’s Xiang Wei Jasmine SER at Glasgow 2014. In fact, two other shooters also broke the record – Singapore’s Martina Lindsay Veloso (584) and India’s Tejaswini Sawant (582).
The final will begin at 7 am IST.
5.18 am: Table Tennis Men’s Doubles
Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shankar Shetty take the first game against Australia’s Heming Hu and Xin Yan, but lose the next one that goes the distance.
Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan G have a two-game lead over English pair David McBeath and Samual Walker.
5.05 am: Table Tennis Men’s Doubles
The table tennis action for the day begins with two Indian men’s doubles pairs – Harmeet Desai/Sanil Shetty and Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan Gnanasekaran – playing in the quarter-finals.
5 am: Women’s Trap Qualification
Shreyasi Singh is doing well so far and is among the top six who will qualify for the finals. However, Seema Tomar needs to shoot better.
4.40 am: Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Pos. Qualification
Indian shooters are doing really well, with Anjum Moudgil at the top after two of the three positions. Tejaswini Sawant is in fourth place.
4 am: Good morning, everyone, and welcome to The Field’s live blog for what is a packed day nine of the Commonwealth Games for Indian athletes.
The day begins for India with shooting, athletics and table tennis, before wrestling, boxing, badminton and other sports come in.
Indians can win medals only in shooting and wrestling on Friday but they can go closer to the podium in sports such as badminton, squash and table tennis.
Neeraj Chopra will be in focus as far as athletics is concerned, while Muhammed Anas will compete again in the men’s 4x400m relay.
Here is the entire Day 9 schedule for India.
