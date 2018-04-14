CWG Hockey, India vs England, Live: Hollie puts England in front
Commonwealth Games, day ten: Follow all the updates from India’s events here.
To join in the conversation, please write in to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We will feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
06:53 am India 0-1 England, 12 minutes left in Q3: Drama. Two penalty corners. India come close to scoring in one, the other one’s wasted, as they delay striking the ball. The English defender notes and quickly intercepts launches a counter-attack. So, India’s still trailing. Also, guess who’s back with a head bandage on?
06:40 am India 0-1 England, End of first half: Hollie-Pearne goal has been the difference between the teams so far. Both teams have played equally well. Not a lot of chances created. But good defence. Then, England, two minutes ahead of the half-time, sneaked one in and they have a big advantage going into the second half considering India lost Vandana. Let’s see how the second half pans out.
06:38 am India 0-0 England (2 minutes remaining in Q2): GOAL! England convert their third penalty corner. What a hit by Hollie Pearne-Webb! No deflections, slams straight into the Indian net. And, great timing of the goal, too. England would go into the first half with a lead.
06:34 am India 0-0 England (4 minutes remaining in Q2): Just the three chances so far in the match, two by India and one by England – all three of penalty corners. No field goal attempts. The defence of both teams have been strong.
06:29 am India 0-0 England (9 minutes remaining in Q2): No shots on goal yet. Both teams are making repeated forays into the opposition circle. But no great chances so far.
06:25 am India 0-0 England (13 minutes remaining in Q2): Townsend with a brilliant run there. But the Indian defence cuts it short.
06:22 am India 0-0 England End of first quarter: HOOTERS. Not much happening there except the two penalty corners and Vandana’s injury, which is a setback. But Rani and girls are capable of putting that behind. Both teams have been on equal footing so far.
06:17 am India 0-0 England (4 minutes remaining in Q1): Couple of forays into the Indian circle, fetches England a penalty corner. They miss it. But since Vandana’s exit from the field, England have taken control of the match.
06:11 am India 0-0 England (7 minutes remaining in Q1): Penalty corner! India miss. But oh no, Vandana is down. The ball deflects off the English goalie, Hinch’s boots and strikes her on the face. She’s been taken away. Not sure if she’ll be back. Vandana’s a key player. So, early setback for India.
06:08 am India 0-0 England (10 minutes remaining in Q1): Both teams are looking to put pressure on the other straight away. Almost like an arm wrestling match. India looking slightly more aggressive. Couple of good runs. But no alarming chances.
06:02 am India 0-0 England (First quarter begins): England have won a medal in every edition of the Commonwealth Games they have participated. India, if they win today, will be snapping England’s streak. Not sure how many players are aware of this stat. Nevertheless, they’ll all be playing to win a medal. And, the action begins.
05:50 am Line ups:-
India: Deep Grace Ekka, Lilima Minz, Monika, Namita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Rani Rampal (C), Savita (GK), Sunita Lakra, Sushila Pukhrambam, Vandana Katariya.
England: Laura Unsworth, Giselle Ansley, Sarah Haycroft, Eleanor Watton, Hollie Pearne-Webb, Grace Balsdon, Alexandra Danson (C), Madeleine Hinch (GK), Anna Toman, Sussanah Townsend, Sophie Bray.
“We are all very disappointed that we could not qualify for the gold medal match because it was our target for the Commonwealth Games. But my team can take the positives from their performance against a strong Australian side who were playing in front of their home crowd. I felt we had our chances in the match, but we didn’t manage to convert them. However, we need to keep our chins up as we have an important match ahead of us against England. The bronze medal match gives us the opportunity to end our campaign on a good note and prepare for the future tournaments with confidence in ourselves.”
-Rani Rampal, Indian captain.
05:30 am: Good morning, all you early birds. Welcome to the bronze medal match between India and England. Both teams had narrow defeats in the semi-finals. England, especially, lost 1-2 in the shootouts to New Zealand. So, both would want to clinch the bronze so they won’t return home empty handed from Gold Coast. Rani Rampal and company defended bravely against Australia and had several close opportunity to score in the last game. They just started attacking a little too late. So, they might be aggressive from the start today. Also, they have beaten England 2-1 in the group stage. They are, hence, favoured to win this game.