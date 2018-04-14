Commonwealth Games, Day 10, live: Neeraj Chopra, Sakshi Malik, Mary Kom go for gold
DAY TEN: Shooting, athletics, badminton, wrestling and boxing among the sports in which Indians will be in action on Saturday. Here is the entire Day 10 schedule.
To join in the conversation, please write in to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We will feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
4.50 am: The table tennis action will be starting in about 10 minutes, where Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das will fight for a spot in the gold-medal round of the mixed doubles.
4.40 am: First up, we have the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification and the second day of the Men’s Trap Qualification.
4 am: Good morning, everyone, and welcome to The Field’s live blog for Day 10 of the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, Australia.
We’re down to the final two days of action at the Games, where India will have a chance to increase their tally of 42 medals.
Saturday is also the final day of what has been a really successful shooting campaign for India, with as many as 15 medals won in the sport.
In wrestling, Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik will be on the mat for the first time at Gold Coast, along with Vinesh Phogat, in a bid to add to the eight medals won by Indian wrestlers so far.
Mary Kom will aim to win a gold in her first CWG campaign, while five Indian male boxers will hope to win their respective final bouts as well.
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and the other badminton stars will play their semi-final matches on Saturday and hope to reach the gold-medal round on Sunday. The highlight of the day will be HS Prannoy’s match against the legendary Lee Chong Wei.
Neeraj Chopra will also look to win a gold in the javelin throw final, while Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran have a shot at men’s doubles gold as well.
Here is the entire Day 10 schedule for India.
If you missed the action on Day 9, here is a recap.