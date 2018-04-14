CWG Hockey: India vs England, Live: England back on lead after Ward’s penalty corner goal
Commonwealth Games, day ten: Follow all the updates from India’s events here.
Live updates
03:33 pm India 1-1 England (2 minutes left in Q3): GOAL! Penalty corner for England. And they score! It’s Sam Ward again with the finishing touches. Superb strike. He doesn’t just hit the ball, he bludgeons it. No way for Sreejesh to catch that.
03:28 pm India 1-1 England (5 minutes left in Q3): Still not many chances. Circle entries, yes. But no teams have gotten close to the net. Has been a dull quarter so far.
03:24 pm India 1-1 England (11 minutes left in Q3): Okay, the Indians are keeping the ball in the midfield deliberately. Two players are passing to each other from two sides of the mid-field. What’s the ploy? To frustrate England? Well, it’s frustrating to watch.
03:10 pm India 1-1 England (End of first half): It’s been India’s half. They had the ball for most of the time. Didn’t create a lot of chances. But they had England on the backfoot. Got a penalty corner as a result and Varun converted it superbly.
Here are the stats:
03:05 pm India 1-1 England (3 minutes left in Q2): GOAL! Varun Kumar converts a superb penalty corner to level the score for India. He picks the spot, unhurried, and unleashed the stroke precisely at his target. His second penalty corner goal of the tournament. We’ve gotta game on our hands now.
02:58 pm India 0-1 England (9 minutes left in Q2): India’s got the ball for the most part in this quarter so far. They are trying to enter the England circle. They haven’t been able to do that with much success. England’s looking good on the defence. Just the two attempts at scoring a field goal for India. No other chances.
02:55 pm India 0-1 England (12 minutes left in Q2): Game’s being played in the midfield now. No big chances for both teams. India need to equalise early to breathe easy. They are looking good so far though.
02:50 pm India 0-1 England (End of first quarter): Indians made many forays into the England circle. But their defenders have so far not yielded. India needs to keep the pressure on. They haven’t gotten any penalty corner chances so far. If and when they do in the second half, they should make it count. For, that’s one area they have not been up to the mark in this tournament.
Their PC stats:-
First match vs Pakistan: 1/4
Second match vs Wales: 3/13
Third match vs Malaysia: 2/9
Fourth match vs England: 2/3
Fifth match vs New Zealand: 1/9
Total Penalty Corner conversions: 9/38
02:42 pm India 0-1 England (6 minutes left in Q1): GOAL! Penalty corner for England. And they have converted it. So much power in that drag flick by Sam Ward. Blasted it. The rebound almost reached the centre line. He lets out a mighty roar after giving the lead for England.
02:30 pm Good afternoon, one and all. How’s been your Saturday so far? Hope you have been enjoying our coverage of the Commonwealth Games. Another good day for India at Gold Coast. (Wait, if you don’t know what’s happening, follow our live blog here to update yourself.) But not a great day for Indian hockey so far. The women’s team crashed to a 0-6 defeat to England in their bronze medal game. It’s up to the men, now, to bring home a medal for the hockey team. Manpreet & Co have beaten England before in the group stage. So, they will be hopeful of winning the bronze today.