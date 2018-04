Sanju Samson clobbered the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers to smash 45-ball 92* to propel Rajasthan Royals to 217/4 in 20 overs.

The 23-year-old’s effort included 10 sixes and two boundaries. He scored 39 runs from the last eight balls that he faced. The effort also saw him reach the top of the run-scorers list and clinch the orange cap.

Twitter naturally was left in a frenzy as Samson went about his sixathon:

As Thiruvananthapuram MP I am so proud of our own Sanju Samson today. What a stunning performance for @rajasthanroyals w/the Indian captain at the receiving end! One more confirmation that it's been too long since his solitary appearance for India. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 15, 2018

Sanju Samson. 92* with 10 sixes! 🔥 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) April 15, 2018

That was a special innings from Sanju Samson. Great Vishu gift. Love watching him bat. 217 even for RCB’s formidable batting line up is a daunting total #RCBvRR — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 15, 2018

He's frequently played attractive cameos but today Samson gave extended exhibition of his brilliance.Could be career-defining season for him — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 15, 2018

Sanju Samson is an unbelievable player ... makes it look far too easy ... he is going to be a superstar .. @rajasthanroyals #IPL #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 15, 2018

Most sixes by an Indian in an IPL match:



11 Vijay (127 v RR) 2010

10 SAMSON TODAY

9 Yuvraj (68* v DD) 2014

9 Pant (97 v GL) 2017#RCBvRR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 15, 2018

Sanju Samson's last eight balls today:



6, 6, 6, 4, 4, 6, 6, 1 #RCBvRR — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) April 15, 2018

Now that is what you expect from a player of the undeniable class of Sanju Samson. Not pretty 30s and 40s but biggies. What an innings this was... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2018

Effortless six hitting!! Lazy elegance about each of his last few hits Sanju Samson. Clearing the ropes with ease. Fantastic innings. This will take some getting @RCBTweets #RCBvRR — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) April 15, 2018

When will IPL export Sanju Samson to bilateral International cricket? — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 15, 2018

Sanju Samson is a class batsman and performing regularly. Yet, we see likes of Jadhav playing for Indian team. #RCBvRR — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) April 15, 2018

Fantastic hitting from Samson. Surely this kid has to make it into the international team at some point. #RCBvRR — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) April 15, 2018

With this talent Sanju Samson should have been playing for India. Amazing through-the-line shots. Effortless #RCBvRR — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 15, 2018

I think the Indian team is already one year late. At least a year ago, Dhoni should have been made to retire. If not Dinesh Karthik, then one of Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant or Ishan Kishan could have been given a fairly long run at the international level before 2019 World Cup. https://t.co/0df2X5Paml — Kunal Singh (@d_extrovert) April 15, 2018

Sanju Samson toda:



92* is now the highest score in VIVO IPL 2018

8 sixes - Hit most sixes in an IPL innings without hitting a boundary

10 sixes - most sixes by a Rajasthan Royals batsman in T20 history#RCBvRR — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 15, 2018