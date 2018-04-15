IPL 11, KXIP vs CSK Live: Gayle reaches fifty as Punjab punish Chennai bowling attack
While Dhoni-led Chennai have won both their opening games, Ashwin-led Kings XI come into the game on back of a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Ashwin will play against his old team for the first time since taking over as captain of Kings XI Punjab.
Live updates
KXIP 92/0 in 7 Overs Tahir comes in, concedes 17! Will it ever stop? Gayle is now toying with the bowling. I’m pretty certain he has wearing a wicked smile under his helmet. His fifty came from just 22 balls. Tahir goes full and disappears over the ropes at will.
KXIP 75/0 in 6 Overs Gayle carnage! 22 from the over and Chahar learns a very hard lesson. Two sixes, two fours and the ball is sailing to all parts of Mohali. This was brute force at its absolute best and vintage Gayle. “Universe boss” and the best T20 batsman of all-time for a reason.
KXIP 53/0 in 5 Overs Runs galore! Thakur is also taken to the cleaners and Gayle is looking more and more dangerous. Rahul is a revelation with his pull shots after impressing with his drives earlier. Ominous signs for Chennai.
KXIP 39/0 in 4 Overs 19 from the over! Punjab have shifted gears and it’s Rahul who is leading the charge. Gayle settles into a good rhythm by creaming Harbhajan for six and a four. Rahul’s cover-drive show continues.
KXIP 20/0 in 3 Overs Rahul’s march continues. He pulls Chahar to the fine leg fence, effortlessly. Ricky Ponting would have been proud of that but it was a good over for Chennai. Chahar teased Gayle outside the off-stump on multiple occasions, earning three dot balls in a row.
KXIP 15/0 in 2 Overs Gayle gets off the mark with a crisp boundary from a drive on the off side. Rahul, meanwhile, is off to a flier once again, getting two boundaries through the cover region off Chahar. 10 runs came from the first over.
“We’re a team of overaged boys, so we need to watch our workloads. But with age comes experience,” - Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni.
Head to Head
Overall: M: 17, KXIP won: 7, CSK won: 10.
Kings XI: Rahul, Gayle, Agarwal, Finch, Yuvraj, Karun, Ashwin, Tye, Barinder, Mohit, Mujeeb.
Chennai XI: Watson, Rayudu, Vijay, Dhoni, Billings, Jadeja, Bravo, Chahar, Harbhajan, Tahir, Thakur.
Toss: Chennai win toss and opt to field first. Huge roar goes around Mohali as Chris Gayle comes in for Punjab. Axar out with a niggle, Brainder Sran to feature in Punjab XI. Murali Vijay in for the injured Suresh Raina.
Chennai Super Kings will look to continue their winning streak when they lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League in Mohali on Sunday.
It will be the third game for both teams.
After opening their campaign with a stunning win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings pulled off yet another thrilling chase to beat Kolkata Knight Riders.
The likes of Dwayne Bravo and Sam Billings are in red-hot form for the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team.
On the other hand, Kings XI Punjab are coming into the match after a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
The KXIP started the season on a resounding note, beating Delhi Daredevils by six wickets. KL Rahul, who fashioned the victory with the fastest-ever fifty in IPL, justified why the franchise spent Rs 11 crore for him.
Rahul smashed a 30-ball 47 against RCB and had Punjab not lost wickets in quick succession, they could have notched up a bigger total than the 155 they managed while batting first.