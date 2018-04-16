India’s para-badminton star continue to impress on the international circuit bagging a total of 16 medals, including one gold, in the inaugural Fazza-Dubai Para Badminton International on Sunday.

Top seed in SL3 category, Manoj Sarkar clinched the lone gold in an all-Indian final after compatriot Pramod Bhagat retired in the first game while trailing 6-3.

Sukant Kadam came close to grabbing India’s second gold in the SL4 category but went down 21-16, 21-18 against top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the final.

The other three silver medals came in the men’s doubles SL3-SL4 category, mixed doubles WH1-WH2 and women’s doubles SL3-SU5 category.

In the men’s doubles SL3-SL4 final, India’s Nitesh Kumar and his Indonesian partner Fredy Setiawan lost to top seeds Ukun Rukaendi and Hary Susanto 21-17, 21-15 while mixed doubles combination of Abu Hubaida and Cynthia Mathez of Switzerland fought hard before losing 21-8, 20-22, 21-14 against Turkey’s Emine Seckin and Spain’s Roberto Galdos in WH1-WH2 event.

The second seeded combination of Manasi Joshi and Turkey’s Zehra Baglar were no match to Indonesia’s Leani Ratri Oktila and Faustine Noel of France, as they went down 21-17, 21-7 in just 19 minutes.