TENNIS

I can go into French Open without too much pressure: Wozniacki eyes second Grand Slam title

The reigning Australian Open champion believes she can go “all the way” at Roland Garros, but is wary of an early clash with Serena.

by 
GREG WOOD/AFP

Reigning Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki says she believes she can go “all the way” at next month’s French Open, but is wary of a possible early clash with the returning Serena Williams.

The Dane edged out Simona Halep in a thrilling final at Melbourne Park in January to finally claim her maiden Grand Slam title, but is confident that a second isn’t far away.

“I’m excited for the challenge and I definitely believe I can go all the way, it’s not going to be easy, but I believe in myself,” Wozniacki told AFP in Monaco.

“I’m playing so well and when I play my best tennis I’m really hard to beat.”

Wozniacki returned to the top of the world rankings with victory in Australia, but has since relinquished the number one spot to Halep.

She said that she was glad to no longer face questions about having been number one without winning a Grand Slam title.

Despite Halep being ranked the best player in the world, Wozniacki feels as though she is now seen as the player to beat.

“I don’t think it makes much of a difference whether I’m one or two, because I won in Australia and they know I’m the one with the last Grand Slam under my belt, so you definitely always have a target on your back,” she added at a sponsor’s event for tech start-up Lympo.

“But I love that I can go into a French Open without too much pressure on myself.”

Unlike in the men’s game, where Rafael Nadal has won 10 French Open tournaments since 2005, no one female player has dominated on clay, with even Serena Williams finding only three of her 23 Grand Slam titles in Paris.

“I feel like there are no real clay-court specialists on the tour right now and I think that makes my motivation even better,” said Wozniacki, who lost in last year’s French Open quarter-finals to eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko.

“I definitely think that I’ve improved (on clay), but over the course of my career I’ve won a few tournaments on clay before so it’s all about trying to get things to click and get that feel back.”

Serena a ‘dangerous floater’

Serena Williams was named on the French Open entry list on Wednesday as she returns to Grand Slam action for the first time since winning last year’s Australian Open before taking time off to give birth to her first child.

Her return hasn’t gone to plan so far with defeats in Indian Wells and Miami to sister Venus and Naomi Osaka respectively.

But now ranked 445 in the world, former world number one Serena will be the unseeded name in the draw that everyone wants to avoid.

“She’s definitely a dangerous floater, it’s never fun to play Serena, early on especially,” conceded Wozniacki.

“It’s fun to play her in the last stages and play the best players, but you just have to hope that she won’t be in your half of the draw.”

Wozniacki had an excellent season last year but struggled to win tournaments, losing in six consecutive finals before winning in September in Japan.

She followed that up with victory at the WTA Finals in Singapore, which she says was the springboard for her Australian Open success.

“Winning Singapore was a huge motivation and playing so well I was just hoping that I could carry that on until the start of the year.

“Playing the top eight players and beating Simona (Halep) 6-0, 6-2 and then beating (Elina) Svitolina 6-0, 6-2 gave me a lot of confidence that made me feel really good about my game.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

Play


The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.