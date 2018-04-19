IPL 11, KXIP vs SRH, live: Gayle (who else) cracks first century of the season, Punjab reach 193/3
It’s the last home game for Punjab at the PCA Stadium in Mohali before moving to Indore and they will be aiming to sign off with a win.
Chris ‘Universe Boss’ Gayle hit the first century of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League, as his unbeaten 104 off 63 balls took Kings XI Punjab to a formidable 193/3 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday in Mohali.
Live updates
9.55 pm: We’re back for the chase! Stay tuned...
9.45 pm: What a knock by this man! Sacrilege that he almost did not get picked in the auction!
9.43 pm: Is it a psychological victory for the Sunrisers that they did not allow Kings XI to reach 200? Don’t think so. This target is not going to be easy, especially since the Hyderabad batsmen haven’t really been tested yet! They haven’t had to chase anything over 150 before this!
KXIP 193/3 in 20 overs
Rashid Khan comes back for his and his team’s final over of the innings and almost traps Gayle leg-before but it’s drifting down leg. Aaron Finch then smacks him wide of long-on for a boundary, and then straight down the ground for six! Rashid has bowled too full tonight and he’s brought his 50 up! Gayle faces the last ball of the innings but misses it! Still steals a run and ends on 104 not out from 63 balls!
KXIP 180/3 in 19 overs
We’ve just got our first centurion of IPL 11 and who else but the Universe Boss! 100 not out off 58 balls! What a knock this has been! He does his baby cradling celebration again! Whattaplaya! But it’s a very tidy over by Siddharth Kaul as he concedes only six runs in it! Great spell of 1/33, given the circumstances, comes to an end.
KXIP 174/3 in 18 overs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back for his final six balls and he bowls another great over at the death. A knuckle ball gets rid of Karun Nair (31 off 21), who hits him straight to deep mid-wicket! Aaron Finch is the new batsman, but he just needs to give the strike to Gayle! He does and Gayle launches Bhuvi over long-off for a huge six! He’s on 99 off 57 balls!
KXIP 164/2 in 17 overs
Chris Jordan is back for his final over and he errs by bowling short again to Gayle, who pulls it mightily over deep backward square-leg for six! He’s into the nineties! Karun Nair then hits a very attractive inside-out shot over mid-off for four more. He’s made a very useful 30 off 19 balls for his team while Gayle has gone berserk at the other end.
KXIP 151/2 in 16 overs
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back for his third over and does well to quieten things down – temporarily if so – as he concedes only eight runs. Gayle, meanwhile, is putting some serious effort into his running between the wickets. He’s close to 40 years old but he’s still going on and not just in boundaries! He’s on 84 off 51 right now. Can he get to three figures? He’s only three shots away!
KXIP 143/2 in 15 overs
Siddharth Kaul is back into the attack and Karun Nair welcomes him by lofting him straight down the ground for four. Next ball, Nair hits it over mid-off this time for four more! The Kings XI are on course for a big one, here!
KXIP 131/2 in 14 overs
Rashid Khan bowls a wrong ’un to Gayle but it hardly makes a difference to the big man as he cracks him down the ground for a huge six! And then again off the next ball! And then yet again!! And then another one over deep mid-wicket!! Four straight sixes!! Jeez, Rashid Khan, he hasn’t been hit like this for a long time, I reckon! Fasten your seatbelts, folks, the Gayle storm has arrived!!
KXIP 104/2 in 13 overs
Chris Gayle brings up his second half-century of the season and in a row! The fifty is brought up off 39 balls – not his fastest by a distance but he’s not done yet! And to think he almost went unpicked in the auction! Guess who’s thrilled with the decision to pick him at the last moment!
KXIP 100/2 in 12 overs
Shakib al Hasan is back for another over and Nair tries to hit him over long-off and just about succeeds as Manish Pandey catches it inside the boundary but runs over and only manages to throw the ball into the stands! Gayle then clubs another six over long-on and this time it goes well over Pandey’s head. No chance! The 100 is up for Kings XI after 12 overs.
KXIP 86/2 in 11 overs
Siddharth Kaul is back into the attack and he strikes straight away! Mayank Agarwal hits the medium pacer straight to point! Soft dismissal, that! Mayank won’t be pleased with himself. He’s gone for 18 off nine balls. Surprisingly, it’s Karun Nair who comes in at No 4 and not Yuvraj Singh or Aaron Finch!
KXIP 82/1 in 10 overs
Shakib al Hasan is brought into the attack and Agarwal welcomes him by hitting him inside out over cover for four off his first ball. Two deliveries later, Agarwal goes down on his knees and whacks the spinner for a six over long-on! Good over for Kings XI and the Sunrisers could just be chasing their first ever target over 150 in this season.
KXIP 68/1 in 9 overs
Gayle has had enough of these miserly overs from the spinners as he lofts Hooda straight down the ground for a big six! Agarwal then mistimes a swipe that is almost caught by short third-man but it bounces just wide of the fielder and runs down for four.
At the end of the over, it’s time for the first strategic time-out of the match.
KXIP 53/1 in 8 overs
Oh, it’s just a change of ends for Rashid. The Afghani doesn’t seem to have liked being pounded by Gayle in his first over as he flings back the ball hit straight to him by Gayle right back at the stumps. Not sure that was a wise idea against someone like Gayle! However, Rashid gets a wicket in the over as KL misses a sweep and gets trapped leg-before! KL goes for 18 off 21 balls. Mayank Agarwal is the new batsman. Another good over for the Sunrisers. Just two runs and a wicket.
KXIP 51/0 in 7 overs
Deepak Hooda is brought into the attack as Williamson chooses to shield Rashid Khan from a murderous Gayle. Hooda does a good job and concedes just two runs from his first over.
KXIP 49/0 in 6 overs
Siddharth Kaul comes into the attack from the other end and KL Rahul cracks him through cover for a delightful boundary. That must have felt good! The next ball, KL takes the aerial route through the same region and the ball bounces just inside the rope for four more. KXIP get 49 runs from the Powerplay at the loss of no wicket. Good start.
KXIP 38/0 in 5 overs
Just four overs down and Williamson already turns to his trump card, Rashid Khan. Good tactic, you would think, considering Gayle struggles against the wrist spinners. However, the Gayle force makes full use of a full toss and whacks it for another six over mid-wicket! You can’t do that, Rashid! Two deliveries later, Gayle gives himself rooms and smashes another six over long on! He’s raced on to 27 off just 17!
KXIP 25/0 in 4 overs
The Universe Boss unsurprisingly hits the first six of the match as he pulls a short one from Jordan over the deep mid-wicket boundary. The very next ball, Gayle gives himself some width and slashes another short one from Jordan through the cover-point region for four more. The big man has teed off in Mohali!
KXIP 13/0 in 3 overs
KL Rahul scores the first boundary off the bat for his team as he flicks Bhuvneshwar through mid-wicket. Yusuf Pathan tries his best to save it but his legs aren’t as fast as they used to be. Bhuvi almost gets KL leg-before off the next delivery but the batsman is saved by an inside edge. The umpire gives it out but KL immediately reviews and gets it right.
KXIP 8/0 in 2 overs
Chris Jordan shares the new ball with Bhuvi. His first delivery hits Chris Gayle right on his backside (Ouch!) and runs down for four leg-byes. That’ll leave a nice bruise. Gayle tries to punish Jordan with a few swipes and one of them almost carries to mid-on. Just two more runs from that over.
KXIP 2/0 in 1 over
A tentative start from Kings XI as they get just the two singles from the first over. KL nicks Bhuvi through gully, which would have been an easy catch had there been a fielder placed there.
8 pm: And we’re off! Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the ball. KL Rahul takes strike.
7.57 pm: Almost time for live action! Stay tuned...
7.50 pm: A milestone match for Ravi Ashwin tonight.
7.42 pm: Here are the two teams:
Kings XI Punjab XI: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Aaron Finch, Karun Nair, R Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Shakib al Hasan, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Chris Jordan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Siddharth Kaul.
7.35 pm: No changes to the Kings XI team from their previous match. One change for the Sunrisers – Chris Jordan comes in for Billy Stanlake! Kane Richardson does not mention why.
7.34 pm: Kings XI captain Ravi Ashwin has won the toss and opted to bat first! “I’d like to see them chase down a score,” he says. Err...does he not know that the Sunrisers have won all their three matches so far batting second?!
7.26 pm: Sunil Gavaskar says in his pitch report that there is a nice sheen on the surface and it will be a belter for batting. He reckons the team that wins the toss should chase, which is what the Sunrisers have loved doing so far.
7.22 pm: In case you didn’t know, Chris Gayle and Ravi Ashwin are the players to watch out for in the Kings XI team. Just in case you didn’t know.
Good evening and welcome to The Field’s live blog for match 16 of the 2018 Indian Premier League, between Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
The Sunrisers are the only team with a 100% record so far this season with three wins out of as many matches, while Punjab have not done too badly themselves with two wins from three.
Having said that, Kings XI escaped with a narrow four-run win over Chennai Super Kings in their previous match after an MS Dhoni special threatened to derail their defence of 197.
As has been the case in previous seasons, the Sunrisers have relied on their bowling and have opted to chase in each of their three matches so far. The highest total that Hyderabad’s opponents have managed batting first so far is 147, so Punjab captain Ravi Ashwin must really be hoping to win the toss and put the Sunrisers in for a change.
This is also the last real home game for Punjab at the PCA Stadium in Mohali before moving base to Indore and they will be aiming to sign off with a win.