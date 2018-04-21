IPL 2018, KKR vs KXIP, Live: Lynn, Karthik power Kolkata to 191/7
Live updates from the IPL match between KKR and KXIP in Eden Gardens.
Punjab are looking for their win on the trot as they face Kolkata on their home turf. The winner of the match will top the standings. In their last match, Punjab thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs. The Knight Riders defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in their last clash.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|KKR 191/7 after 20 overs
|Kings XI Punjab
Live updates
Only 45 runs scored off the last 30 balls. Kolkata will be disappointed of not getting to 200.
“Executed my skills better. Full credit to Lynn, but nice to pull it back in the end. The score’s on-par,” said Andrew Tye
After 20 overs, KKR 191/7
Kolkata end their innings with 191/7 which is a competitive total. Punjab pulled things back towards the end of the innings. However, they will need to perform with the bat now. Kolkata have done a good job here.
WICKET! Curran goes.
Tom Curran falls as Tye strikes in the last over of the innings. Easy catch for Ankit Rajpoot. Kolkata losing wickets now. Out comes Piyush Chawla. Punjab will look to restrict them under 200.
Curran b Tye c Rajpoot 1 (3b)
WICKET! Karthik falls
Sran strikes to dimiss Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik. He goes for 43 of 28 balls. Easy catch for Tye in the deep. However, it looks a little too late for Punjab as Kolkata reach 186/6 after 19 overs.
Karthik b Sran c Tye 43 (28b)
After 17.3 overs, KKR 172/5
Karthik is playing an important innings here as he smashes Rajpoot for back-to-back boundaries as Kolkata continue to pile on runs. Shubman Gill needs to just hang in there and anchor the innings.
WICKET! Russell falls.
Karun Nair takes his third catch of the match. Sran strikes to dismiss the dangerous Andre Russell. The big hitter falls after smashing him for back-to-back boundaries.
Russell b Sran c Nair 10 (7b)
WICKET! Dangerous Lynn goes.
Tye strikes as he dismisses Chris Lynn who was looking dangerous out there. Easy catch by wicket-keeper Rahul. Out comes Andre Russell who has been in splendid form for Kolkata.
Lynn cRahul b Tye 74 (41b)
After 15 overs, KKR 146/3
Ashwin finishes his spell and ends with figures of 4-0-33-1. He bagged the wicket of Uthappa early on. Kolkata are closing in on a big score here.
After 14 overs, KKR 136/3
50-run partnership comes up between Chris Lynn and captain Dinesh Karthik. The duo are looking dangerous out there and with Andre Russell yet to come, one can expect fireworks now. Punjab need to get one of these guys out.
Lynn 67 (37b)
Karthik 28 (16b)
After 12 overs, KKR 112/3
50 comes up for Lynn. Brilliant batting this by the Australian. An expensive first over by Yuvraj Singh as 13 runs come off it. Ashwin needs to break this partnership.
After 11 overs, KKR 99/3
An expensive over by Ashwin there as Karthik smashes him for back-to-back boundaries. 13 runs come off it. Nine overs to go as Kolkata will be eyeing the 180-run mark.
WICKET! Rana is run-out.
A mix-up out there in the middle as Nitish Rana is run-out by Rajpoot. There was no run there. Clearly this was Rana’s mistake. He had been having a brilliant IPL so far.
Rana run-out by Rajpoot 3 (5b)
WICKET! Uthappa goes.
Ashwin strikes in his second over. He gets the wicket of Uthappa who was looking dangerous out there. Karun Nair gets his second catch of the day. He has been invovled in both wickets. The captain leading from the front here.
Uthappa b Ashwin c Nair 34 (23b)
After 8 overs, KKR 78/1
6, 1, 4, 6, 0, 6: 23 runs come off Sran’s second over as Lynn smashes him for two towering sixes. Kolkata are crusing at the moment.
After 7.1 overs, KKR 61/1
50 partnership between Lynn and Uthappa in just 36 balls. Sran is smashed for a huge six by Uthappa to bring up the achievement.
After 6 overs, KKR 50/1
And the 50 is up for Kolkata as Uthappa smashes Tye for a four and then backs it up with a single. The powerplay ends and the fielding restrictions are lifted. Ashwin immediately comes in to bowl the seventh over.
Lynn 22 (17)
Uthappa 24 (16)
After 5 overs, KKR 42/1
A tidy first over by Sran as six runs come of it. However, wickets is the need of the hour. Uthappa and Lynn need to build a partnership here.
After 4 overs, KKR 36/1
Uthappa smashes Mujeeb for a hat-trick of boundaries as 15 runs come of the over.
Uthappa 18 (10)
Lynn 15 (10)
After 3 overs, KKR 21/1
Lynn sends the ball over the fence for the first six of the match. Along with Uthappa, the duo are looking to make amends after Narine’s early wicket. Punjab need to pick up wickets here.
WICKET! Narine goes
Mujeeb Ur Rahman strikes in his first over as he dismisses the dangerous Sunil Narine. A superb catch by Karun Nair. Not the start Kolkata were looking for.
Narine c Nair b Mujeeb 1 (4b)
After 1 over, KKR 5/0
A fine first over by Ankit Rajpoot as he concedes only five runs with Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine at the crease. A cautious start by Kolkata.
Playing XI for Punjab: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch, Yuvraj Singh, R Ashwin (captain), Andrew Tye, Barinder Sran, Ankit Rajpoot, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Playing XI for Kolkata: Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk/captain), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav
The toss: Kings XI Punjab win the toss and opt to bowl first.
No changes for Kolkata in this match.
One change for Punjab as Mohit Sharma is replaced Ankit Rajpoot
“The body’s coping good. Not playing as much cricket as I used to. We have a good physio team in the IPL who are making sure I’m ready to go. Honestly, I like batting in the last five overs. Say, I go into bat at 130 with five overs to go, that lets me go hard from the start,” said Andre Russell before the match.
Pitch report: The pitch is nice and hard and players will get value for their shots. The team that wins the toss should bat first given it is a day game.
03:00 pm: Good afternoon everyone and welcome to the live blog of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. This promises to be a mouth-watering encounter as Kolkata look to cement their spot at the top of the table. Punjab, on the other hand, are coming off a splendid win against Sunrisers Hyderabad who were hit by a Gayle storm. The West Indies batsman scored a 63-ball 104.