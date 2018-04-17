indian sport

ISSF World Cup: Rahi Sarnobat finishes fourth in Women’s 25m Pistol

Sarnobat ended up with 26 points in the elimination round after finishing as the best qualifier.

by 
Rahi Sarnobat (file photo). | Marco Dalla Dea/ISSF

Former champion Rahi Sarnobat raised hopes of bagging India’s first medal in the ISSF World Cup in Changwon, Korea, but faltered and finished fourth in the 25m Pistol event on Monday.

The 27-year-old, who had become the first Indian women pistol shooter to win a ISSF World Cup gold at the same venue in 2013, finished with 26 points with the first and fifth series of just 2 points hurting her medal chances.

Earlier, the Kolhapur-born shooter had scored a total of 288 (291 in Precision and 297 in Rapid) to top the qualification standings. Commonwealth Games gold medallist Heena Sidhu finished 37th with a total of 575 while Annu Raj Singh was 41st with a score of 573.

Australia’s Elena Galiabovitch won the gold in a shootoff with Yuemei Lin of China with another Chinese shooter Yushi Yao taking the bronze medal.

Chandela-Kumar finish fifth

In the 10m Air Rifle mixed team event, India’s Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar finished fifth after becoming the first combination to be eliminated.

The Indian team was in second position after the first series of 10 shots but slide in the next two to be at fifth by the time the elimination rounds started.

They covered some ground in the first two of the four elimination shots but could not avoid being knocked-out with a total score of 351, which was just .1 behind Italy’s Petra Zublasing and Riccardo Armiraglio.

China’s Ruozhu Zhao and Haoran Yang took the gold with a total of 499.3 while Russia’s Vladimir Maslennikov and Daria Vdovina, who broke the Qualification World Record, finished second with a total of 498.8.

In the women’s trap event, no Indian shooter qualified for the final with Shagun Chowdhary finishing 26th while Shreyasi Singh was 33rd.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

What are racers made of?

Grit, strength and oodles of fearlessness.

Sportspersons are known for their superhuman discipline, single-minded determination and the will to overcome all obstacles. Biographies, films and documentaries have brought to the fore the behind-the-scenes reality of the sporting life. Being up at the crack of dawn, training without distraction, facing injuries with a brave face and recovering to fight for victory are scenes commonly associated with sportspersons.

Racers are no different. Behind their daredevilry lies the same history of dedication and discipline. Cornering on a sports bike or revving up sand dunes requires the utmost physical endurance, and racers invest heavily in it. It helps stave off fatigue and maintain alertness and reaction time. It also helps them get the most out of their racecraft - the entirety of a racer’s skill set, to which years of training are dedicated.

Racecraft begins with something as ‘simple’ as sitting on a racing bike; the correct stance is the key to control and manoeuvre the bike. Riding on a track – tarmac or dirt is a great deal different from riding on the streets. A momentary lapse of concentration can throw the rider into a career ending crash.

Physical skill and endurance apart, racers approach a race with the same analytical rigour as a student appearing in an exam. They conduct an extensive study of not just the track, but also everything around it - trees, marshal posts, tyre marks etc. It’s these reference points that help the racer make braking or turning decisions in the frenzy of a high-stakes competition.

The inevitability of a crash is a reality every racer lives with, and seeks to internalise this during their training. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, racers are trained to keep their eyes open to help the brain make crucial decisions to avoid collision with other racers or objects on the track. Racers that meet with accidents can be seen sliding across the track with their heads held up, in a bid to minimise injuries to the head.

But racecraft is, of course, only half the story. Racing as a profession continues to confound many, and racers have been traditionally misunderstood. Why would anyone want to pour their blood, sweat and tears into something so risky? Where do racers get the fearlessness to do laps at mind boggling speed or hurtle down a hill unassisted? What about the impact of high speeds on the body day after day, or the monotony of it all? Most importantly, why do racers race? The video below explores the question.

Play


The video features racing champions from the stable of TVS Racing, the racing arm of TVS Motor Company, which recently completed 35 years of competitive racing in India. TVS Racing has competed in international rallies and races across some of the toughest terrains - Dakar, Desert Storm, India Baja, Merzouga Rally - and in innumerable national championships. Its design and engineering inputs over the years have also influenced TVS Motors’ fleet in India. You can read more about TVS Racing here.

This article has been produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of TVS Racing and not by the Scroll editorial team.