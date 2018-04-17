ISSF World Cup: Rahi Sarnobat finishes fourth in Women’s 25m Pistol

Former champion Rahi Sarnobat raised hopes of bagging India’s first medal in the ISSF World Cup in Changwon, Korea, but faltered and finished fourth in the 25m Pistol event on Monday.

The 27-year-old, who had become the first Indian women pistol shooter to win a ISSF World Cup gold at the same venue in 2013, finished with 26 points with the first and fifth series of just 2 points hurting her medal chances.

Earlier, the Kolhapur-born shooter had scored a total of 288 (291 in Precision and 297 in Rapid) to top the qualification standings. Commonwealth Games gold medallist Heena Sidhu finished 37th with a total of 575 while Annu Raj Singh was 41st with a score of 573.

Australia’s Elena Galiabovitch won the gold in a shootoff with Yuemei Lin of China with another Chinese shooter Yushi Yao taking the bronze medal.

Chandela-Kumar finish fifth

In the 10m Air Rifle mixed team event, India’s Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar finished fifth after becoming the first combination to be eliminated.

The Indian team was in second position after the first series of 10 shots but slide in the next two to be at fifth by the time the elimination rounds started.

They covered some ground in the first two of the four elimination shots but could not avoid being knocked-out with a total score of 351, which was just .1 behind Italy’s Petra Zublasing and Riccardo Armiraglio.

China’s Ruozhu Zhao and Haoran Yang took the gold with a total of 499.3 while Russia’s Vladimir Maslennikov and Daria Vdovina, who broke the Qualification World Record, finished second with a total of 498.8.

In the women’s trap event, no Indian shooter qualified for the final with Shagun Chowdhary finishing 26th while Shreyasi Singh was 33rd.