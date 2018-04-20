Indian hockey

Junior hockey teams start campaign at Youth Olympic Qualifier with emphatic victories

The junior men’s team thrashed Thailand 25-0 while the women’s team demolished Singapore 14-0.

by 
Hockey India

The junior Indian men and women’s hockey teams started their campaign at the Youth Olympic Qualifiers with emphatic wins in Bangkok on Wednesday. The women’s team blanked Singapore 14-0 while the men’s side beat home team Thailand 25-0. The five-day tournament follows the Hockey 5s format.

This explosive short format for field hockey played on a half-regulation size hockey pitch which has three periods of 15 minutes of play. Nine players comprise of a team of which five are allowed on the field duirng a match. Plus there is one-on-one challenge instead of penalty corners.

In their first Pool B match, the women’s team opened their account in the second minute with Sangita Kumari smashing a goal. Three minutes later, Mumtaz doubled the lead with vice-captain Lalremsiami adding to the tally in the seventh minute. Ishika Chaudhary and Sangita made it 5-0 at the end of the first period.

Singapore had no answers to the pace and skills showed by the Indian team in the second period. Deepika scored the sixth and seventh goal in space of two minutes. Sangita, Lalremsiami and Mumtaz came to the party scoring four more goals between them as at the end of second period India were leading 11-0.

There was no respite for Singapore in the final period as Lalremsiami and Sangita added three goals in the final period with the match ending at 14-0. Sangita ended with six goals name while Lalremisiami scored a hat-trick.

Meanwhile, the junior men’s team gave no home ground advantage to Thailand. Seven goals in first period and 10 in the second and eight in third left the Thailand team gasping for breath.

Mohammad Alishan with six goals and Rahul Kumar Rajbhar with five did the bulk of scoring across three periods. Rabichandra Moirangthem and skipper Vivek Sagar Prasad hit the back of the net four times each. Except for the goalkeeper every member of the squad was on scoring sheet at the end of the regulation time.

The junior men’s team will take on Japan in their second pool game on Thursday while the women’s team will take on Korea. The five-day tournament is a qualifying event for Youth Olympic 2018 to be held at Buenos Aires, Argentina which will follow the futuristic Hockey 5s format.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.