International Cricket

Virat Kohli playing county cricket is an individual choice, says Zaheer Khan

Reports state that some BCCI officials are not pleased with the skipper’s decision to skip Afghanistan’s Test against India for the English domestic stint.

by 
File Photos

India captain Virat Kohli is planning to head to England in advance to play in county cricket and get into the groove for the Test series that will follow.

Reports suggest that some BCCI officials are not pleased with the skipper’s decision to skip Afghanistan’s inaugural Test against India to play in the English domestic tournament.

India are to visit England, after hopping over from Ireland where they will play two T20 Internationals, in June, to play three T20s and as many ODIs between July 3 and 17.

Afghanistan will play their first-ever Test in Bengaluru from June 14, but Kohli and a few other Indian cricketers have chosen to prepare for the England tour in July by travelling there in advance and playing county cricket.

With the Indian team set to play the limited overs leg before the Test series begins in England, many believe a trip to acclimatise is avoidable.

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan, though, feels the decision to play is abroad ahead of a tough overseas tour should be an individual call, as only the player knows what his game requires.

“It’s an individual’s choice,” Zaheer told reporters after unveiling the trophy of the Pro Star (U16) League (west zone) in Mumbai on Friday. “Virat playing county cricket is an individual call and not a team call,” he added.

‘Early arrival in England will benefit players’

Zaheer further said that most members of the team had toured England before and are aware of the conditions on offer.

The 39-year-old also believes the limited-overs series on the tour should give the players ample opportunity to acclimatise to the weather and wickets before the start of the opening Test at Edgbaston on August 1.

“There will be more than enough time to get used to the conditions. It certainly will give you enough time to get yourself acclimatised. Most players are playing in more than one format and the key players will get used to wickets and conditions,” said the left-arm bowler, who took 31 wickets in 8 Tests in England and also played county cricket for Surrey and Worcestershire.

“One thing with England is the weather is not consistent. In overcast conditions the ball is going to swing. At the end of day you need the right frame of mind and right technique to deal with it as a bowler or batsman,” Zaheer added.

However, with the Test series to commence only in August, Zaheer feels the weather will not be fickle and the teams can expect drier wickets.

“The weather is consistent around that time and the wickets may be on the drier side because the sun will be out,” said Zaheer who grabbed 311 wickets in Tests and 282 from 200 ODIs.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.