‘Has there been a footballer more loved?’ Twitter pays tribute to Andres Iniesta

After 22 years at the club, Andres Iniesta announced that he would leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

“If I had imagined finishing my career here, it would have been like this, feeling useful, feeling important and still winning titles. It’s a very difficult day for me because I’ve been here all my life and to say goodbye to my home and my life here is very hard,” said the Spaniard on Friday, explaining his decision to call time on a trophy-filled career at Nou Camp.

Iniesta’s short speech was greeted by applause and the congratulations are likely to continue on Sunday, when he can collect his ninth La Liga title. Barcelona need only a point against Deportivo La Coruna to be crowned champions.

🔊 Iniesta: "My only aim was to be a success at this club and I have done that" #Infinit8Iniesta pic.twitter.com/c34WPrOcoP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 27, 2018

After joining Barca’s academy, La Masia, aged 12, Iniesta blossomed into one of the Catalans’ greatest ever players, winning four Champions League and eight La Liga titles, and lifting the World Cup with Spain.

Tributes and wished poured in for the Spanish legend, with everyone from Real Madrid rival Sergio Ramos to former manager Pep Guardiola praising him.

There was heartfelt tributes from players and fans

Ha sido un placer poder disfrutar de tu fútbol en España y compartir vestuario contigo. Juntos, ganamos lo más bonito. Por separado, máxima rivalidad con el mayor respeto! Suerte @andresiniesta8 en tu nueva etapa. #GraciasIniesta pic.twitter.com/ATI0JNeyPO — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) April 27, 2018

Cuántos momentos maravillosos hemos vivido juntos @andresiniesta8 ! Y los que deseo que te queden por vivir #GraciasIniesta #Infinit8Iniesta pic.twitter.com/oKDo1YsltJ — Fernando Torres (@Torres) April 27, 2018

Más que fútbol.. QUE GENIO ! Un placer poder compartir momentos contigo Andriu.. GRANDE @andresiniesta8 . pic.twitter.com/HJQFbyN7Xk — Gerard Deulofeu (@gerardeulofeu) April 27, 2018

Gracias @andresiniesta8 por tanto, ha sido un gran honor jugar a tu lado. Mucha suerte en tu próxima etapa! 👏🏻🔝 #GrandeAndres #Infinit8Iniesta #GraciasIniesta pic.twitter.com/6twlt1tMv3 — Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) April 27, 2018

If every player had the same temperament and grace as Andrés Iniesta, the game would be pure poetry. A true visionary and an artist with the ball at his feet. The heartbeat of the greatest side ever to play the game.



Gracias, Don Andrés. pic.twitter.com/bgC9NqHaqs — Jack J Collins (@jackjcollins) April 27, 2018

Luis Enrique: "Andrés Iniesta's like Harry Potter. One, two, three and whoosh ... He's past the player. It's like he has a magic wand." #UCL pic.twitter.com/wWnMTSSJqM — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 27, 2018

Guardiola on Iniesta: "I want to thank him. People think managers help the players but he helped me understand the game better, just watching how he plays the game. Hopefully he comes back to Barcelona to teach young players, or professional players, what he showed on the pitch." — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) April 27, 2018

Has there ever been a football player more loved by everyone than Andrés Iniesta? pic.twitter.com/NJGBqmR1Vq — Alexandra Jonson (@AlexandraJonson) April 27, 2018

This is why we all love Andres Iniesta so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5W3Q1qsDv1 — Sun Bets (@SunBets) April 27, 2018

A look at his incredible numbers

Andres Iniesta's record for Barcelona:



📅 16 seasons

🚶‍♂️ 669 games

⚽ 57 goals

🏆 8 LaLiga

🏆 6 Copa del Rey

🏆 7 Supercopa de España

🏆 4 Champions League

🏆 3 Super Cup

🏆 3 Club World Cup



One final LaLiga on its way... then that's it. 😢 pic.twitter.com/rvoMeUobry — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 27, 2018

Andres Iniesta has announced he is leaving Barcelona at the end of the season 👏



"A great deal of who I am, is down to Barca and La Masia - I am very thankful to them."



La Liga 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Copa del Rey 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Champions League 🏆🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/4RS6p7osPT — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 27, 2018

Andrés Iniesta's career:



La Liga: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Copa Del Rey: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

Spanish Cup: 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

UCL: 🏆🏆🏆🏆

UEFA Super Cup: 🏆🏆🏆

Club World Cup: 🏆🏆🏆



Only player in history to be named MOTM in a EUROs final, World Cup final and UCL final. A true legend. 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/4ncvKPvakf — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) April 27, 2018

Andrés Iniesta: Of the 64 players to have attempted 150 or more dribbles since the start of the 2015/16 season, Iniesta has a better dribble success rate (78.5%) than any other La Liga player



For more player stats -- https://t.co/suy8xI8Jz0 pic.twitter.com/iZXZ2BsXs6 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) April 27, 2018

And then there was Piers Morgan