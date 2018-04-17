‘Has there been a footballer more loved?’ Twitter pays tribute to Andres Iniesta

After 22 years at the club, Andres Iniesta announced that he would leave Barcelona at the end of the season.
“If I had imagined finishing my career here, it would have been like this, feeling useful, feeling important and still winning titles. It’s a very difficult day for me because I’ve been here all my life and to say goodbye to my home and my life here is very hard,” said the Spaniard on Friday, explaining his decision to call time on a trophy-filled career at Nou Camp.
Iniesta’s short speech was greeted by applause and the congratulations are likely to continue on Sunday, when he can collect his ninth La Liga title. Barcelona need only a point against Deportivo La Coruna to be crowned champions.
After joining Barca’s academy, La Masia, aged 12, Iniesta blossomed into one of the Catalans’ greatest ever players, winning four Champions League and eight La Liga titles, and lifting the World Cup with Spain.
Tributes and wished poured in for the Spanish legend, with everyone from Real Madrid rival Sergio Ramos to former manager Pep Guardiola praising him.
