Archery World Cup: Abhishek Verma, Jyoti Surekha Vennam clinch bronze in compound mixed team event

India’s compound mixed team of Abhishek Verma and Jyoti Surekha Vennam clinched the bronze medal in the archery World Cup in Shanghai with a 154-148 win over Turkey on Saturday.
The Indian men and women’s compound teams, however, lost their respective bronze medal play-offs.
The trio of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Chinna Raju Srither lost 232-234 against France. They had earlier lost to Korean opponents in the men’s compound team semifinal.
The Indian men’s compound team, spearheaded by Verma, are the defending champions at the Asian Games.
In the women’s compound team semi-final, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Mahdhumita Kumari lost to Netherlands 221-223 to miss out on the bronze medal. In the semi-final, they went down after a close fight against the Russian team, 227-228.
“We are an Asian country and basically preparing for the Asian Games. This first tournament in Shanghai means a lot to us. Our last opponent team will also play at the Asian Games so it’s good practice,” Verma had said earlier, after the semi-final defeats.
Verma was the individual silver medallist at the last Asian Games in 2014, the first to include a compound competition.