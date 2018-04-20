Indian Boxing

Eight Indian boxers make finals, five more win bronze at Belgrade International

Among the eight boxers were Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan and former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen.

by 
BFI

Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan (91kg) and former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) were among the eight Indian boxers to make the finals, while five others won bronze medals in the 56th Belgrade International Tournament in Serbia.

Sumit defeated Greece’s Vagkan Nanitzanian after his opponent threw in the towel in the third round of the bout last night. The India Open bronze-medallist, making a comeback from a wrist injury, will square off against Ecuador’s Castilo Torres in the final.

Nikhat, also returning to the ring after an injury-forced break, out-punched Serbia’s Nina Radovanovic for a unanimous 3-0 win. The national bronze-medallist will be up against Greece’s Aikaterini Koutsogeorgopulou of Greece in her summit clash.

Also advancing to the finals were Himanshu Sharma (49kg), Laldinmawia (52kg), Varinder Singh (56kg), Pawan Kumar (69kg), Jamuna Boro (54kg), and Ralte Lalfakmawii (+81kg).

Himanshu defeated Frenchman Mohamed Radji 3-0, while Laldinmawia staved off a stiff challenge from Algeria’s Mohamed Flissi for a 2-1 win.

Varinder didn’t have to toil hard for his 3-0 triumph over Algerian Khalil Litim, while Pawan also claimed a 3-0 win against local hope Aleksander Popovic.

Jamuna claimed a 2-1 victory over Poland’s Laura Gryzb, before Lalfakmawii got the better of Russian Aleksandra Dmitrieva in her semifinal bout.

Settling for bronze medals among the men was Narender (+91kg) after going down to Serbian Vladan Babic in a split verdict.

In the women’s competition, Rajesh Narwal (48kg), Priyanka Thakur (60kg), Rumi Gogoi (75kg) and Nirmala Rawat (81kg) settled for bronze medals.

Rajesh lost 0-3 to Russia’s Iulia Chumagalakova, while Priyanka was beaten by Korean Oh Ji Yeon, also a unanimous 0-3 verdict.

Rumi, too, lost to a Korean in Su Jin Seon in a split 1-2 decision. Nirmala, on the other hand, was defeated by Turkey’s Elif Guneri.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.