IPL 2018, CSK v MI, live: Fifty for Raina, Dhoni dismissed after a brief cameo
Live updates from the second meeting between two intense rivals
END OF CSK’S INNINGS - 169/5 after 20 overs:
A good start to the final over from Hardik Pandya, conceding just three singles off the first three balls. Billings tries to muscle one over long on off the fourth ball, can only find the fielder. Raina applies a good finishing touch though, gets a couple off the fifth ball and a six off the final delivery!
Momentum with CSK or MI? We have a sneaky feeling both teams would be fairly happy at this stage, anybody’s game.
Suresh Raina finishes on 75 off 47 balls, what an innings.
After 19 overs, CSK 158/4:
Bumrah’s struggles continue at the death, Raina picks up a full ball, goes deep in the crease and hits it wide of long on for a six. 11 from that over as Bumrah recovers decently. 180 seems far off now.
“Raina reminds me of Michael Bevan, finds ways to make runs when the team needs him,” says Michael Clarke.
After 18 overs, CSK 147/4 - Two wickets in one over!
McClenaghan, take a bow. The man has come in for plenty of criticism for his death bowling this year, but perhaps turns the game around with that one over. Just as Dhoni was teeing off, he gets him and Bravo in the space of three balls. Bravo goes for a golden duck, skying a short of length ball to point.
After 17.1 over, CSK 143/3 - Dhoni gone
Oh dear, what a delivery to get dismissed. Dhoni hits a full toss straight to deep cover. The width off that ball does the trick perhaps, it was touch-and-go in terms of the height too. A quick referral shows McClenaghan is fine, gets the prized wicket.
After 17 overs, CSK 143/2 - 50 for Raina
Bumrah is back and his death bowling struggles continue. 12 runs from the over, and it’s Raina’s turn to get the boundaries (given Dhoni struggles to hit him usually). Great batsmanship, clever tactics. Both boundaries down the leg-side and Raina gets his second fifty of the IPL.
After 16 overs, CSK 131/2:
Oh, Dhoni you master manipulator. Despite his struggles against Markande in the first match, he knows he has to go big here. Chennai plunder 14 from that over and Dhoni has just raced to 25 off *18 balls. First ball of the over, dances down the track, the spinner fires it wide outside off, Dhoni just reaches out and swats it over cover with his bottom hand. Then a massive six over midwicket as the youngster tries to go full. Almost a helicopter shot. Almost.
After 15 overs, CSK 117/2:
Dhoni is at it now. Manipulating Hardik Pandya with all his experience. Stays deep in the crease, expecting a full ball - duly dispatches it brute force over mid-off. Expects a short-ish ball next up, gets it and pulls it through midwicket for back-to-back boundaries.
Dhoni getting a move on. CSK getting a move on.
After 14 overs, CSK 106/2:
CSK have the best death overs scoring rate in IPL 2018 – 12.64. An acceleration is around the corner, but not in that Krunal Pandya over. Just 6 runs from it. Raina moves into the 40s.
(Incidentally, Mumbai Indians sit at the other end of the spectrum; their death overs scoring rate of 8.04 is the lowest among all teams.)
After 13 overs, CSK 100/2:
100 up for the men in yellow in the 13th over, but MI have pulled things back very well. Good move (pre-meditated for sure) to bring Bumrah back into the attack, given his great record against MSD and the reward for Mumbai? Just a single from it. Dhoni often speaks about targetting specific opposition bowlers, and it’s fair to say he played it safe against Bumrah there.
After 12 overs CSK 99/2:
A breakthrough that MI were getting desperate for and it’s Krunal Pandya again. A few dot balls are like gold dust in this format, and Rayudu wants to go big after that over by McClenaghan. Sweeps, and finds Cutting in the deep. What an over, just two runs and a wicket.
Dhoni walks out to massive cheers, as is the norm.
Rayudu c Cutting b Krunal : 45 off 36 balls
After 11 overs, CSK 97/1:
A good over for Mumbai just as Chennai were threatening to pull away. Starts off poorly for McClenaghan, who strays on Raina’s pads, and is glanced with ease for a four. Just two more singles after that in the over.
Mumbai could do with a wicket or two here...
After 10 overs, CSK 91/1:
And the run-rate goes above 9, with another big over for the men in yellow. Raina treated Markande with the respect the youngster has earned so far, but that was just the first over seemingly. A trademark sweep straight down the ground for four, followed by a lofted on drive for six.
31 off 17 balls so far for the man who goes by the moniker ‘Chinna Thala’.
Meanwhile, crowd goes “SACHINNN, SACHINNNN!” the moment the master blaster comes on screen. Some things never change...
After 9 overs, CSK 77/1:
Ben Cutting into the attack and Rayudu welcomes him with a six over long on. Looked like a slower ball, Rayudu (Who is perhaps seeing the cricket ball like a football at this stage) picks it up early, lofts it over wide long-on. Great use of the wrists there. Raina gets a boundary to his name, taking advantage of mid-off being up, lofting it past the fielder. 14 from that over.
That’s also the 50-run partnership for the pair.
After 8 overs, CSK 63/1
It all started with his three-wicket haul in the opener against Chennai and Mayank Markande is back bowling against the men in yellow. How will he go the second time around? Will Chennai have done their homework this time? Just three singles from his first over, great start by the youngster.
After 7 overs, CSK 60/1:
Another good over for Chennai. Krunal from the other end, and Raina starts the first post-powerplay over with a cut past point for four. Played it late, placed it perfectly. Finishes the over with a good looking whip through midwicket for a couple.
Raina is the only Chennai frontline batsman not to get a MoTM award so far - can he change that today? Off to a good start. And we have a strategic timeout. MI need it more than CSK at this stage. Rayudu and Raina are looking good.
End of powerplay - CSK 51/1:
Hardik Pandya continues for the defending champions. Starts the over well, with just two runs from the first four balls. Fifth ball, a clever (educated) edge to third man for four. Sixth ball, sends a knuckle delivery soaring down the ground for six. Great finish to the powerplay for Chennai after a sedate start.
After 5 overs, 39/1 - Watson gone but big over for Chennai
Krunal comes in and strikes right away. The ball bounced on Watson and he went across the line. The top edge was well caught by Markande - well, just about. Almost lets it through his arms. But this is also the over Chennai’s innings gets some momentum finally. A six each from Rayudu and Raina. The right-hander steps down the track and caresses a lofted on-drive all the way while Raina gets off the mark with a signature slog sweep.
A mixed first over for the elder Pandya.
After 4 overs, CSK 24/0:
Hardik Pandya comes into bowl and it’s another sedate over, just 6 runs off of it. Rayudu gets one boundary by throwing his bat at the wide-ish delivery, beating the gully fielder. Rayudu tries a couple of heaves, doesn’t connect.
Not the ideal powerplay this for Chennai.
After 3 overs, CSK 18/0:
Watson, who hit a century in the previous match at this venue after being dropped in the first over, gets going with a powerful off drive off McClenaghan that beats mid-on for four. 8 runs from the Kiwi’s second pacer as well.
Pune doesn’t boast of a very high average first innings score - a shade under 160 in IPL. The pitch usually is two-paced, but there is good bounce and carry here early on for the pacers.
After 2 overs, CSK 10/0:
Jasprit Bumrah into the attack and what a good over that is. Starts off with four dot balls, and almost had the big wicket of Rayudu there. Gets extra bounce from short of good length, Rayudu tries to dab it to fine leg but gets a leading edge and it falls just short of the bowler. Two singles to finish the over.
After 1 over, CSK 8/0:
Watson and Rayudu opening again, McClenaghan with the new ball. And Rayudu shows what good touch he is in (and also how good this pitch is going to play) by dancing down the track off the third ball and hitting the pacer through the line for a six. 8 from the first over.
07:59 pm: Reminder that tonight is Dhoni’s 150th match in the IPL as the captain - the most, of course.
07:50 pm: Confirmed playing XIs...
07:48 pm: How will Mumbai’s bowling attack fare today? They have been better than the batsmen for sure, but Bumrah’s death bowling has been a concern for Mumbai, and by extension for India. He has been taken apart in the 19th over on a couple of occasions already this season, and Rohit will be hoping he comes good today - a big total to chase in a must-win game can prove detrimental to Mumbai’s cause.
7:45 pm: “No changes for CSK” - a mantra that has seen them do so well in the league in the past. Also means that there are no fresh injuries for Dhoni’s men today. The former Indian captain thrives on having a settled combination. He has also been very forthright about his team’s average age being on the higher side, and the fielding being a concern that he can’t really do anything about - but who would mind when the results have been this good.
07:35 pm: Big teams changes from Rohit Sharma... and like we had suggested on these pages, the big man Kieron Pollard has been dropped (presumably) as JP Duminy comes in. Mustafizur is out as well, Ben Cutting (an all-rounder to replace KP) takes his place.
No change for CSK.
07:30 pm: Mumbai Indians will be bowling first as Rohit Sharma calls right for the second game in a row.
Rohit Sharma: ‘The wicket should be the same for 40 overs, it will be good to have a target in front of us. I know we have lost a few games, it is important we click as individuals and as a team.’
MS Dhoni: ‘We would have bowled first too, but there was a little bit of variable bounce in the second innings last match. It’s the same pitch, that has got some rest. Should be a good track to bat on through out’
07:25 pm: While fans will be rooting for their respective teams, tonight will be a chance for MI to make sure the league remains competitive and interesting for the neutrals. Just like Delhi Daredevils last night, a win for Mumbai today, would keep things interesting as far as the playoff race goes.
07:20 pm: For Chennai Super Kings, it’s been a blockbuster return to the IPL so far. Losing just one game and winning a whole bunch of thrillers. The #WhistlePodu army has hard plenty to whistle about. Will it be more of the same tonight?
07:15 pm: Some reading for you as we wait for toss and what not from Pune...
Tactically, the 2018 campaign has been a disaster for the Mumbai Indians and it is now that their humongous coaching staff must earn their keep. Mumbai’s task from this point is not going to be easy – they will need to win every match and hope that other results go their way.
It has happened before but for it to happen again, Mumbai need to make some major tactical changes to the way their batting works:
07:10 pm: Some statistics...
- CSK have the best death overs scoring rate in IPL 2018 – 12.64. Mumbai Indians sit at the other end of the spectrum; their death overs scoring rate of 8.04 is the lowest among all teams.
- Mumbai Indians’ run rate in the powerplay this season is 8.38; for the rest of the innings, their scoring rate drops to 8.12.
- Five different players have won the Man of the Match award in CSK’s five wins this season: Dwayne Bravo, Sam Billings, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu and most recently MS Dhoni.
07:03 pm: Technically, this is the home fixture for Chennai Super Kings but it’s Mumbai Indians who will feel close to home with the game being played in Pune (well, halfway between Mumbai and Pune. This is Chennai’s second game at their new home ground.
07:00 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live blog of Match 27 in the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League. It’s the rivalry that has been one of the defining aspects of the league. It’s the reverse fixture of the tournament-opener. It’s time for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians.