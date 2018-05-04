No fairytale for Wenger: Twitter divided as Arsenal manager’s last European game ends in 1-0 loss

Thus ended, Arsene Wenger’s last European game with Arsenal, with a 1-0 loss ensuring that the season will end without any silverware.

Arsene Wenger was left devastated by Arsenal’s Europa League defeat to Atletico Madrid as

Diego Costa’s strike proved decisive at the Wanda Metropolitano secured Atletico a 2-1 win on aggregate and a place in the final against Marseille.

This loss also ends Wenger’s hopes of leaving Arsenal on a high as his team missed out on a shot at a major trophy and squandered their last chance to qualify for the Champions League.

While the Arsenal manager of 22 years was close to tears as he spoke about the match, social media was divided whether to pay tribute to the once-legendary manager or poke fun at his terrible last season.

No fairytale ending

216 - This was Arsene Wenger’s 216th and final European game in charge of Arsenal (incl. qualifiers), ending with a 58th defeat (W110 D48 L58). Bittersweet. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 3, 2018

Wenger close to tears - "I’m very, very sad to leave the club with that exit" 💔 pic.twitter.com/8b78OXGhGM — Loyal Goonerette ⚽️🏆 (@TaZRahman7) May 3, 2018

No fairy-tale ending for Arsene Wenger 🚫 pic.twitter.com/AzJw5dkUuM — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 3, 2018

Arsène Wenger can officially never win a European trophy as Arsenal manager.



The last campaign comes to an end. 😢 pic.twitter.com/NXAXyemKzM — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 3, 2018

While some people had nice things to say about Wenger

My take on my beloved Club Arsenal- a very good one at the game and a very good coach like a.Wenger ,this should not have been the kind of ending of an era. The coach is leaving and club trophy-less it was long coming! I am still a committed fan going forward :). Blame the owners — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) May 3, 2018

Wenger on BT there: "I am sad tonight."



How can you not feel bad for him. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) May 3, 2018

Gutted for Arsène Wenger. Last chance for silverware and 90% of that Arsenal side are strolling around the pitch like it's nothing. The man who built a legacy and put all of his trust in the players, once again let down when it mattered the most. — Dharma Bhagalia 🇺🇦 (@Kloppholic) May 3, 2018

I'll never claim to be a soccer man, but what i do know is that Arsène Wenger is an absolute sporting legend of our generation. A loyal loyal man with a great heart #respect — Rory's Stories (@RorysStories) May 3, 2018

The inevitable jibes on his ‘last’ trophy were aplenty

Arsene Wenger's last piece of silverware at Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/fEHt9tfSWw — ARYAN (@theunitedmanc) May 3, 2018

Man united knew arsenal weren’t going to win the Europa League so they made a replica for Wenger. Smart🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/EBbIwBZBT2 — Belinda👑 (@ewuramaa_x) May 3, 2018

This is Twitter, the jokes are never too far

Arsène Wenger is leaving Arsenal the way he met them in 1996: trophyless and out of the Champions League. — Yomi Kazeem (@TheYomiKazeem) May 3, 2018

May all ur haters fail like Arsenal & Arsene Wenger.......



Amen 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Katiboom (@kwawkese) May 3, 2018

Arsene Wenger has been appointed to lead Brexit negotiations, as we're confident he can get us out of Europe more effectively than anyone else. — Prince Charles (@Charles_HRH) May 3, 2018

No top four and no trophy in Arsene Wenger's final season...



Other teams looking at #AFC like:



❌😂 pic.twitter.com/HRD3Evk7Bi — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) May 3, 2018

A tragic way for Wenger to leave Arsenal... pic.twitter.com/y88ZzJ30RY — TheFootballRepublic (@TheFootballRep) May 3, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Arsene Wenger to continue as Arsenal manager. He reiterates his desire to win an European trophy with the team and has now signed a new 5 years deal. — Omope Abdulazeez (@Iam_Abdulaxis) May 3, 2018

When you can’t use “Wenger out” anymore after your team has a disappointing result... pic.twitter.com/LX9lr93wjv — Football Vines (@FootballVines) May 3, 2018