Pandya, Karthik join Rest of World squad to take on West Indies in charity T20 match at Lord’s

India cricketers Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya have been added to a world XI squad that will take on the West Indies in a charity Twenty20 match at Lord’s on May 31.

The Rest of the World XI currently has nine members who have confirmed participation for the Hurricane Relief T20 Challenge, with more likely to join soon, according to an International Cricket Council press release.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for fans of the Indian team to come out and watch these two flamboyant players, who bring both class and star value to what I’m sure will be a memorable match at Lord’s,” said former England and Wales Cricket Board chief Giles Clarke, who is supporting the event.

England’s Eoin Morgan will lead the ROW XI, comprising so far Pakistan’s Shoaib Malik and Shahid Afridi, Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera, Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan.

The West Indies team will be captained by Carlos Brathwaite and the squad includes big names such as Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and Evin Lewis, all of whom are playing in the Indian Premier League currently.

The fixture has been given international status by the ICC, with proceeds from the match going towards the restoration and renovation of five cricket venues in the Caribbean – the Ronald Webster Park in Anguilla, the Sir Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua, Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica, AO Shirley Recreation Ground in BVI and Carib Lumber Ball Park in St Maarten. All these venues were damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria late last year.

Here is the West Indies squad for the match:

Carlos Brathwaite (c), Samuel Badree, Rayad Emrit, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Andre Russell, Marlon Samuels, Kesrick Williams