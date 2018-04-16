Indian athletics

IAAF Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra breaks his own javelin throw national record again, finishes 4th

Chopra’s earlier record was 86.48m, while he threw 86.47m for the Commonwealth Games gold medal.

by 
ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP

India’s Neeraj Chopra yet again broke his own national record in javelin throw with a personal best throw in the IAAF Diamond League event in Doha on Friday. He finished fourth in the event behind three German athletes who all threw 90+ on the night.

In his first attempt, Chopra started with a throw of 81.17 m which put him in the third position, with world champion Johannes Vetter setting the early pace with 91.56 m.

Given the strength of the field, Chopra needed a big throw to keep pace and he responded in some style in his second attempt with 87.43 m, yet again breaking his personal best and creating a new national record.

Chopra’s earlier record was 86.48 m – while he got his previous season best for 86.47 m for the Commonwealth Games gold medal.

While Chopra was setting his best, the Germans were busy showing they were in a different class. Olympic champion Thomas Rohler improved his first attempt by more than 10 metres to jump into the lead while Andreas Hoffman also threw 90-plus to make it a Germany 1-2-3 halfway through the event.

Chopra followed up his record throw with three fouls in a row. Trying too hard perhaps to break the 90m barrier that he has been eyeing, Chopra ended with a 81.06 m throw. Eventually, it was an unprecedented podium-dominating effort by the German athletes that meant Chopra finished a creditable fourth. This was, incidentally, the first time two athletes had thrown 91.50+ in one event.

As it turned out, Chopra couldn’t finish on the podium but it was most definitely another night to remember for the youngster.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From only one optic fibre cable to a revolutionary 4G connection, Ladakh’s connectivity gets a boost

And it enabled Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh’s foremost innovator, to stream the first live seminar from the valley.

Shutterstock

You probably have heard of Ladakh’s beloved educationist and innovator, Sonam Wangchuk. He was the inspiration behind Phunsukh Wangdu, the whimsical, genius protagonist of the 2009 film, 3 Idiots.

As an engineer, he pioneered innovative concepts such as Ice Stupas - vertical ice towers developed to combat Ladakh’s acute water scarcity during spring. Wangchuk’s dream project, though, is the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) - an alternative university where youth from different Himalayan countries will convene to research on issues faced by mountain people. This ambitious project, trying to foster collaboration, will benefit tremendously from good connectivity in the region.

Recently, Wangchuk spoke about the potential improved connectivity holds for people of Ladakh in a Facebook post.

This Sunday was very special for me. It was perhaps the first time ever that a person in Ladakh addressed a live seminar in another city using video-conferencing over public Internet.

— Sonam Wangchuk

About 250 Ladakhi students studying in Chandigarh connected with Wangchuk for the seminar, which was organised by the Ladakh Students Association. As is to be expected of a passionate teacher, Wangchuk was quick to emphasise to students the importance of balancing of digital and offline lives.

Sonam Wangchuk thanked Airtel for making 4G connectivity a reality in Ladakh. Having launched in December 2017, Airtel became the first operator to provide 4G services in the Ladakh, and will serve around 130 towns and villages in Dras, Kargil and Leh regions. 4G availability in Ladakh benefits not only the local population, but also the large number of tourists that visit the Ladakh region every year.

High-speed data services will now be available at popular destinations such as Kargil War Memorial, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace and more. To read and share Sonam Wangchuck’s Facebook post, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.