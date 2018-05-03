Cricket controversy

Banned David Warner focussing on his family after ball-tampering scandal

Warner was considered the mastermind behind the plan to use sandpaper to tamper with the ball during the third Test in South Africa in March.

David Warner and his wife Candice | PETER PARKS/AFP

Disgraced Australian cricketer David Warner said Saturday he was humbled by the support received following the ball-tampering scandal that rocked the sport, with the feisty opener refocused on his family.

Speaking for the first time since an emotional press conference to apologise last month, Warner told Australian newspaper NT News he was using his time away from cricket to reconnect with his family.

“I think the biggest thing for us has been when you are in a routine you can get caught in a bubble – cricket, hotels, packing your bags, coming home,” he said.

Family activities like children’s swimming lessons and gymnastics classes are now priorities, he said.

“I am making time now and it is worthwhile,” Warner added.

“I’ve missed that part where the kids run up to the gate saying ‘Mummy and Daddy are here’ and I am really enjoying and embracing that.”

While former skipper Steve Smith was charged with knowledge of the ball-tampering plot, Warner was charged with developing it and instructing fellow opener Cameron Bancroft to carry it out.

Smith and then vice-captain Warner were banned for 12 months while Bancroft was exiled for nine months.

Warner was also barred from ever holding a leadership role again in Australian cricket, and had “resigned to the fact” he may never play for his country again.

But both Cricket Australia and newly-appointed coach Justin Langer have opened the door for a return of Smith, Bancroft and Warner.

The former vice captain said the support he has received during the fallout from the scandal had been “humbling and overwhelming”.

“Sometimes with our society something has to happen for the worst for people to come out and show a lot of support,” he said.

“I think I’ve learned a valuable lesson in this myself for the support I have been given to be on the front foot to help others.”

Deposed captain Steve Smith announced on social media Friday that he had returned to Australia from overseas, seeking to win back trust after the scandal.

Spirit-infused cooking for spirited occasions

A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.

Shutterstock

If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.

Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.

Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.

Irish Apple Crisp

This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.

Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.
Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.

Caramel and Whiskey Sauce

Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.
Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.

Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes

Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.
Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.

These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.

