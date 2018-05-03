‘Sorry, I didn’t mean to’: Jadeja’s non-celebration after Kohli’s wicket leaves Twitter in splits

Ravindra Jadeja had a nightmare game at Eden Gardens on Thursday. He made 12 runs off 12 balls, batting at the death. He gave 39 runs and picked up one wicket in his four overs. But, more crucially, he dropped two catches off consecutive balls off KM Asif with eventual player of the match, Sunil Narine, being the beneficiary both times.

It was a night to forget on all accounts for Jadeja.

Fast forward to Saturday at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Jadeja turned things around in some style. He finished with bowling figures of 3/18 from his four overs and justified his captain’s faith in him.

The moment that got everyone talking came off the very first ball Jadeja bowled on the day. Coming in to bowl the seventh over, Jadeja rolled his arm over, got the ball to land on a good length, and skid with the angle. The result? Virat Kohli, clean bowled. The reaction? Nothing from Jadeja. One of shock from Kohli.

The dismissal and the eventual non-celebration prompted even the commentators to chip in with a few sarcastic jibes about how Jadeja realised that he has dismissed his national team captain. ‘Outside he is not celebrating, inside he must be running around like Imran Tahir,’ was one of the quips.

“It was my first ball, I was not ready for a celebration!’ That was Jadeja’s explanation for his reaction, or lack thereof, after getting Kohli’s wicket.

As it turned out, Jadeja didn’t celebrate for any of the wickets but that didn’t stop Twitter from rolling the jokes out.

Ravindra Jadeja to play in the #PSL next year. #CSKvRCB — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) May 5, 2018

When client likes your idea and rejects your boss' idea. pic.twitter.com/gEmCkv3BEc — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 5, 2018

*Your reaction when you studied for ngidi , watson , bravo and harbhajan and jadeja came in exam* pic.twitter.com/LFpSE7Q5h5 — Hunट₹₹♂ (@nickhunterr) May 5, 2018

That moment when you castle the best batsman in the world, but cannot celebrate because he is the captain of the team you want to make a comeback in. — Gully Cricketer (@streetcricketr) May 5, 2018

Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli after Jadeja took Kohli’s wicket. #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/DfJNGsasZF — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 5, 2018

#CSKvRCB That feeling of Jadeja when he did not know whether he improved or worsened his chances of entering the Indian team. pic.twitter.com/oYEfoLsv7M — badrinarayananan (@Iambadri11) May 5, 2018

an appropriate celebration may have been for Jadeja to borrow Virat’s bat and do his sword twirl after getting him out #CSKvRCB — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 5, 2018

I love Jadeja. He's the only bowler who looks more shocked than the batsman after getting him out. #CSKvRCB — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) May 5, 2018

ROFL, Funny bit of commentary. On the inside Jaddu is running more than Imran Tahir after dismissing Kohli — Sherine Paul (@sherineruth) May 5, 2018

Just wonder if Jadeja didn't want to antagonise the India captain there. Remarkably muted celebrations :P #IPL2018 #CSKvRCB — Arun Venugopal (@scarletrun) May 5, 2018

Jadeja gets Kohli...Thinks of celebrating...Relaizes it is Kohli...Stops celebrating 😂😂😂 — .... (@ynakg2) May 5, 2018

There was, of course, praise for Jadeja’s bowling effort as well.

Jadeja today



Took Kohli wicket not celebrated

Took Singh wicket not celebrated

Took Patel wicket not celebrated — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) May 5, 2018

Whattay match @imjadeja is having, after all the criticism he got for the previous match.. 4ovs 3-18.. His calm and collected reaction after each wkt is the best part👌 #CSKvRCB #Jadeja — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) May 5, 2018