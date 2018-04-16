TENNIS

Estoril Open: Joao Sousa defeats Tsitsipas to set up final clash against Frances Tiafoe

The Portuguese beat the Greek teenager 6-4, 1-6, 7-6.

by 
Reuters

Portugal’s Joao Sousa scored a popular victory on Saturday, beating Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/4) to reach the final of the Estoril Open.

He is the first local since Federico Gil in 2010 to make the home final.

“It was a fantastic match for me, it’s a dream to be in a final at home,” Sousa said. “He’s been playing well on the clay.”

“I’m pleased with my level, the first set was one of the best of my career. He raised his game in the second and I was not able to keep up.

“But I think I won the tie-breaker in the third due to more experience in those situations. It’s great to now have a chance for the title.”

The 44th-ranked Tsitsipas was beaten as he competed in his 10th match in 13 days after reaching the Barcelona final a week ago against Rafael Nadal.

“I played okay, but I am tired,” he said. “But Joao played better than me. I did feel dominant at some points in the second set. I thought I had things under control, but he found some holes in my game and took advantage. He played in a good way.

“I feel fine on clay heading to Madrid (next week)... I’m not too excited, but not too sad either.

“I’ll try and give my best.”

Sousa will be aiming for his first trophy since winning at Valencia in 2015 as he plays American Frances Tiafoe, who upset second-seeded holder Pablo Carreno Busta 6-2, 6-3 in their semi-final.

Sousa and Tiafoe have never played. The 20-year-old American, the world number 64, won his first career title in February in Delray Beach, Florida.

The 29-year-old Sousa, ranked 68th, began the season 3-6 but has turned his fortunes around, compiling a 14-4 record since March.

Sousa will be playing his 10th career final - he also won at Kuala Lumpur in 2013.

Tsitsipas made a strong recovery after losing the tight opening set against national number one Sousa, with the 19-year-old Greek sweeping the second set 6-1.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From only one optic fibre cable to a revolutionary 4G connection, Ladakh’s connectivity gets a boost

And it enabled Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh’s foremost innovator, to stream the first live seminar from the valley.

Shutterstock

You probably have heard of Ladakh’s beloved educationist and innovator, Sonam Wangchuk. He was the inspiration behind Phunsukh Wangdu, the whimsical, genius protagonist of the 2009 film, 3 Idiots.

As an engineer, he pioneered innovative concepts such as Ice Stupas - vertical ice towers developed to combat Ladakh’s acute water scarcity during spring. Wangchuk’s dream project, though, is the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) - an alternative university where youth from different Himalayan countries will convene to research on issues faced by mountain people. This ambitious project, trying to foster collaboration, will benefit tremendously from good connectivity in the region.

Recently, Wangchuk spoke about the potential improved connectivity holds for people of Ladakh in a Facebook post.

This Sunday was very special for me. It was perhaps the first time ever that a person in Ladakh addressed a live seminar in another city using video-conferencing over public Internet.

— Sonam Wangchuk

About 250 Ladakhi students studying in Chandigarh connected with Wangchuk for the seminar, which was organised by the Ladakh Students Association. As is to be expected of a passionate teacher, Wangchuk was quick to emphasise to students the importance of balancing of digital and offline lives.

Sonam Wangchuk thanked Airtel for making 4G connectivity a reality in Ladakh. Having launched in December 2017, Airtel became the first operator to provide 4G services in the Ladakh, and will serve around 130 towns and villages in Dras, Kargil and Leh regions. 4G availability in Ladakh benefits not only the local population, but also the large number of tourists that visit the Ladakh region every year.

High-speed data services will now be available at popular destinations such as Kargil War Memorial, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace and more. To read and share Sonam Wangchuck’s Facebook post, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.