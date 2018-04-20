Badminton: Top seeds Lin Dan and Sayaka Takahashi clinch New Zealand Open title

Chinese legend Lin Dan and Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi were crowned winners of the men’s and women’s singles respectively at the New Zealand Badminton Open in Auckland on Sunday.

In a battle of the top two seeds in the men’s singles final, two-time Olympic champion Lin beat the Indonesian Jonatan Christie in straight games but it was not a straightforward affair.

Lin won the first game comfortably 21-14, but Christie fought back in the second and even held a 19-16 lead, when it looked certain that the game would go into a decider. However, Lin Dan rattled off five straight points and sealed the match 21-14, 21-19.

“I was not worried about the second game,” Lin was quoted as saying by the tournament website. “Having already won the first [game], I was just looking to conserve energy and get ready for the third game.

“I have not won a tournament yet this year and I have prepared well for the New Zealand Open. I am pleased that I have been able to win in front of such a wonderful crowd of supporters,” the 34-year-old added.

Takahashi recorded a more straightforward victory against world No 119 Zhang Yiman of China, beating her 21-13, 21-14. The Japanese was thrilled with her title win, even though she was the top seed.

“Even though I am top seed and the favourite, I never think about this. Ever since I suffered injury at the Rio Olympics and thought perhaps I would not play again, I am just focused on every point and enjoying every match. I am just happy that I can continue playing.”

The opening match of the finals day was an exciting one as Wang Chi-Lin and Lee Chia Hsin of Chinese Taipei won the mixed doubles title after beating Korea’s Seo Seung Jae and Chae Yujung 21-19, 14-21, 21-19.

Ayako Sakuramoto and Yukiko Takahata of Japan enjoyed one of their greatest moments as a doubles pairing, taking the women’s doubles title, defeating Cao Tong Wei and Yu Zheng of China in straight games 21-9, 21-19.

In the men’s doubles final, Chen Hung Ling and Wang Chi-Lin of Chinese Taipei beat Berry Angriawan and Hardianto of Indonesia 21-17, 21-17.