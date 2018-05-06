IPL 2018, KXIP vs RR live: Punjab spinners star as Rajasthan finish at 152/9
Live updates from match No 38 of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals
Preview: Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals both looking to bounce back from two straight defeats.
To join in the conversation, please write in to fieldfeedback@scroll.in. We will feature your comments in the live blog.
Live updates
Gayle and Rahul have made their way to the centre. Gowtham has the ball in his hand.
WICKET! RR finish at 152/9
Fine flourish by Gopal towards the end as he helped Rajasthan to a total that didn’t like getting at one point. He is run out off the last ball as Rahul hits the stumps while the batsmen tried to steal a bye. Gopal finished at 24 from 16 balls. Rajasthan are still in this but have to match Punjab’s bowling efforts.
S Gopal Run out 24 (16)
WICKET! RR 129/8 in 17.1 Overs
Another soft dismissal. The ball died on Tripathi, who played a half-hearted push over the top. Ashwin at cover takes a few steps and gobbles the chance. Tye gets his second.
R Tripathi c Ashwin b Tye 11 (13)
WICKET! RR 129/7 in 17 Overs
Axar Patel also finishes his spell and he, like Ashwin and Mujeeb, had a fine day in the office. Tripathi and Gopal are showing some fight here. Can they take side to a competitive total.
WICKET! RR 114/7 in 15.2 Overs
The procession continues and Rajpoot continues to flourish. Gowtham goes for a heave on the leg side, the ball stops on him and it’s a safe catch for Stoinis at short mid-wicket.
K Gowtham c Stoinis b Rajpoot 5 (3)
WICKET! RR 106/6 in 14.2 Overs
And another....that was embarrassing. There was a yawning gap between bat and pad and the ball went through the gate and clipped leg stump. Quick shower for Archer. Mujeeb is on fire and is on for a glorious triple.
J Archer b Mujeeb 0 (1)
WICKET! RR 106/5 in 14.1 Overs
It’s a procession and Rajasthan’s innings is falling apart. Buttler completes his fifty and goes for a full-blooded cut shot and Rahul behind the stumps takes a fine reflex catch. Yet another good outing for the Englishman but it’s over to you, Tripathi.
J Buttler c Rahul b Mujeeb 51 (39)
WICKET! RR 100/4 in 12.5 Overs
WHAT.A.CATCH. This was as breathtaking as Boult’s effort off Kohli. Except here, it was teamwork at its very best. Stokes belted Mujeeb down the ground and Agarwal at long off caught the ball with his standing foot an inch away from the boundary. Agarwal, in a split-second, had the presence of mind to throw the ball to Tiwary, who was stationed 20 metres away.
B Stokes c Tiwary b Mujeeb 12 (9)
RR 94/3 in 12 Overs
Ben Stokes is up and away with a blazing cover drive off Ashwin. This was after surviving a close leg-before shout earlier in the over. That four was a fine example of how quick Stokes’s hands comes down while going down the ground.
WICKET! RR 84/3 in 10.5 Overs
Just when Rajasthan looked like they had seized momentum, Punjab wrestle it back. Samson didn’t get enough elevation on the pull shot and it goes straight to the throat of deep square-leg, where Karun Nair was stationed. The partnership was one short of fifty.
S Samson c Nair b Tye 28 (23)
RR 75/2 in 9 Overs
Buttler and Samson are steadily motoring along and the former breaks a mini-boundary dry spell with a flick off his hips from Tye. Buttler is into his forties now.
RR 57/2 in 7 Overs
Buttler survives! He had missed an off-spinner from Ashwin and the on-field umpire had adjudged him leg-before. The Englishman took the review and it showed that the ball pitched outside the line of off-stump. Meanwhile, Samson belted a slightly full delivery into the top tier and followed that with a cut shot to the point fence. Twelve from the over.
RR 45/2 in 6 Overs
Surely, Ashwin will be thrilled with his team’s start. Samson is biding his time at the wicket, despite nearly being caught leg-before while shuffling and swinging across the line. The spinners are doing a fine job and Axar has been the pick of them.
WICKET! RR 36/2 in 3.4 Overs
Chris Gayle is long on the tooth, you say? You don’t. That was magnificent piece of athleticism from the West Indian, lunging forward full length and getting his fingers under the ball. Rahane couldn’t keep his cut shot down and got a thick edge edge that flew to short-third.
A Rahane c Gayle b Patel 5 (7)
RR 33/1 in 3 Overs
Buttler continues to find the boundary with some ease. Once again, he is terrific with his back foot, and pieces the gap through cover to find the fence. The over also saw Rahane survive a close run-out shout. Nine from it as Rajasthan take on Mujeeb straight away.
RR 24/1 in 2 Overs
Jos Buttler is up and away. Four boundaries from the over, which inlcuded four byes as well. The Englishman was severe on the pull, getting two fours from it. He showed that he is adept at the cut shot too. Seventeen from the over and Punjab’s joy was as short-lived as it could yet.
WICKET! RR 3/1 in 0.3 Overs
D’Arcy Short’s woes against spin continue. The southpaw goes for a wild swipe outside the line and he doesn’t get the distance on it. Tye at mid-on makes no mistake. The gamble with the openers falls flat for Rajasthan. Yet another failure for Short.
Short c Tye b Ashwin 2 (2)
Lineups:
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, D’Arcy Short, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Rahul Tripathi, K Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Anureet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Marcus Stoinis, Manoj Tiwary, R Ashwin (c), Axar Patel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye
Toss: Ravichandran Ashwin opts to field first. Royals hand Anureet Singh a debut, Dhawal Kulkarni misses out. Yuvraj Singh is replaced by Manoj Tiwary for Punjab.
7 pm: Good evening and welcome to The Field’s live blog of match No 38 of the 11th season of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in Indore on Sunday.
Both teams are coming into the match on the back of two successive defeats and will be looking to end that trend. Rajasthan will be the more desperate of the two teams for a win, considering they currently are sitting at the bottom of the table.
Kings XI Punjab had a great start to the season, winning five of their first six matches. However, two defeats on either side of a week-long break – against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians – have threatened to derail their campaign.
