IPL 11

Solid team performance gets Mumbai Indians another win, this time over the Kolkata Knight Riders

Suryakumar and Hardik were on song but things are finally starting to come together the defending champs.

by 
Faheem Hussain / SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav’s successive half century and an all-round performance from Hardik Pandya powered Mumbai Indians to a 13-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders, keeping them in play-offs contention in the Indian Premier League.

Yadav (59 off 39) continued his rich run with a fourth fifty of the tournament before Pandya (35* off 20) plundered the KKR attack to nudge the hosts to 181 for four. Yadav’s opening partner Evin Lewis (45 off 28) too made a valuable contribution in the 91-run stand.

KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik (36* off 26) tried his best to get his team over the line but was unable to after the visitors needed 60 runs off the last 30 balls.

By the final over, KKR needed 23 runs and Krunal Pandya defended them comfortably with the innings ending at 168 for six. Robin Uthappa’s (54 off 35) first fifty plus score of the competition also went in vain.

It was another much needed win for slow starters Mumbai, who had beaten KXIP on Friday. They remain in fifth spot in the standings with eight points, having earned their fourth win in 10 games.

KKR, on the other hand, remain in the top-four with 10 points after their fifth loss in 10 matches.

Chasing a stiff 182, KKR lost both the openers Chris Lynn (17) and Shubhman Gill (7) quickly, leaving them at 28 for two.

Then Rana and Uthappa, who got a life on 4’, resurrected the innings with an 84-run stand. They hammered spinners Pandya and Mayank Markande as the two amassed 30 runs in just two overs. Uthappa, who was dropped by Markande, smashed him for two consecutive sixes.

After Uthappa’s and Rana’s dismissal, the asking rate went up steeply and the target proved to be too much.

For Mumbai, Hardik (2-19) was the pick of the bowlers while Markande, Bumrah, Krunal and Mitchell McClenaghan picked up a wicket each.

Earlier, Mumbai openers Yadav and Lewis set the platform for a challenging total.

Yadav made his intentions clear by hammering debutant Prasidh Krishna for a boundary. Then he punished Australian Mitchell Johnson, pulling him for a six and followed up with two fours as the over went for 15 runs.

Lewis, who was playing second fiddle, freed his arms striking two consecutive fours off Sunil Narine. Lewis then pulled Krishna for a towering six over deep square-leg.

Bowling changes did not work for KKR as the West Indian welcomed Piyush Chawla with a six over mid-wicket before smashing two consecutive fours as Mumbai raced to 56/0 after the power-play period. They hit seven fours and three sixes in the first six overs.

Yadav and Lewis, who got a life on 38’, continued their brutal assault as the hosts raced to 82/0 in just eight overs. But as the two were poised for a big score, Andre Russell broke their stand removing Lewis, who was caught by Chris Lynn, in the 10th over.

Lewis struck five fours and two sixes in his knock. The openers fall led to KKR bowlers making a strong comeback.

The away team conceded only 43 runs from overs 9-15, bringing the run rate down drastically.

Krunal (14) also did not contribute much as he gave a sitter to Shubhman Gill off Narine.

A late cameo by Hardik helped the three-time champions cross the 180-run-mark. Hardik struck two fours in the final over with J P Duminy (13 not out) at the other end.

Russell (2-12) and Narine (2-35) were the pick of the bowlers for KKR.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.