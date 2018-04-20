IPL 11

When the going gets tough for MI, the Pandya brothers are invariably rising to the challenge

Mumbai Indians finally seem to be settling down after a period of experimentation and that stability will only help Hardik and Krunal.

by 
Arjun Singh /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

It’s amazing to see how two wins have changed the mood of the Mumbai Indians camp completely. A few more smiles are around and they only got bigger after they completed a convincing win over the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday.

A lot of the talk will focus on Hardik Pandya’s superb all-round show – 35 off 20 balls and 2-19 off 4 overs. But his brother, Krunal, has been making crucial contributions to Mumbai’s cause as well and together, they are giving this MI squad some serious heft in the middle.

So much about this Mumbai team revolves around the Pandya brothers. One look at their statistics this season shows why MI depend on them:

Batting

Hardik: 9 matches, 169 runs, avg 33.80, SR 128.03
Krunal: 10 matches, 181 runs, avg 25.85, SR 148.36 (highest in MI)

Bowling

Hardik: 9 matches, 14 wickets (most in IPL), avg 16.78, ER 8.49
Krunal: 10 matches, 9 wickets, avg 22.33, ER 7.44 (second lowest in MI)

Hardik’s performance against KKR will give him even more confidence and with Mumbai deciding that Pollard’s form isn’t good enough, they need the India allrounder to be at his absolute best if they want to beat the top teams.

Too often in the past, Hardik would seem like a lucky bowler. He had the wicket-taking ability but he would intersperse the wicket-taking balls with plenty of loose balls. He still does that from time to time, but to anyone who has watched him in the past, his growth as a bowler has been immense.Look at the manner in which he kept Chris Gayle quiet in the match against the Kings XI Punjab – attacking the batsman’s legs and giving him little room to swing his powerful arms.

At the end of the 12th over, KKR were cruising – 111/2, needing just 71 runs from 48 balls. And they still had all their big-hitters (Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine) still to come.

But MI somehow pulled it off.

Hardik stepped up to bowl two wonderfully economical overs during this period – 14th over, 5 runs and 1 wicket and the 18th over, 6 runs.

Krunal had been asking Rohit to let him bowl the last over and when he did get the opportunity to do that, he did not disappoint. He conceded just 9 runs in the over even as Karthik was looking to tee off on every ball.

In between, he took a wonderful running catch to send back Russell. He was fielding at short fine leg but had to run backwards towards square leg to take a skier. It was difficult but he wanted it.

If you look at the match just in terms of numbers, it may look like Krunal has not done much. But that’s the thing about him – he wants to be in tough positions and he wants to win it for his team from that point. If Hardik’s natural talent stands out, it is Krunal’s composure under pressure that is truly special.

Even while bowling, Krunal isn’t afraid to toss the ball up, he is confident in his ability to trump the batsmen. He is street smart and for now, that may not rival Ajay Jadeja or Mahendra Singh Dhoni but with experience, he just might get there. The ability to think on your feet is rare and Krunal has that.

There is little that seems to faze the Pandya brothers and that makes them truly great assets to have in the side. And both can get even better. MI finally seems to be settling down after a period of experimentation and that stability will only help them.

Hardik’s bowling has been great but his low batting strike-rate is one thing that many might have noticed. He is one of MI’s power-hitters and he will need to be striking it at more than 128.

Still, MI are winning again and they have enough firepower in their ranks to put any side on notice. The win against KKR was convincing and expect them to only get better from this point on.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.