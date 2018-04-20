TENNIS

Madrid Open: Sharapova into last 16 with straight-sets win over Romania’s Begu

The former World No 1 beat her opponent 7-5, 6-1.

by 
Juan Medina/Reuters

Maria Sharapova’s clay-court revival is gathering pace after the Russian eased past Romanian big-hitter Irina-Camelia Begu at the Madrid Open on Monday. Sharapova arrived in Spain on the back of four consecutive defeats but two wins, the latest a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Begu, have sent the 31-year-old into the last 16.

France’s Kristina Mladenovic will now await Sharapova, who is showing signs of rhythm ahead of the French Open later this month, which she won in 2012 and 2014. It was here in Madrid that Sharapova lost a heated contest to Eugenie Bouchard last year, in what was only her second tournament back following a 15-month suspension for taking the banned drug meldonium.

Sharapova has struggled for form and fitness since, with a niggling thigh injury curtailing her comeback. She was trounced by Angelique Kerber at the Australian Open in January and went on to lose opening matches in Doha, Indian Wells and Stuttgart. But, now ranked 52nd in the world, Sharapova was aggressive from the baseline against Begu and while there were a few more errors than she would have liked, she delivered in the pressure moments.

After an exchange of breaks midway through the first set, Sharapova broke at 6-5 to clinch the frame after two booming forehand winners. Begu hit back with a break in the opening game of the second but Sharapova responded with two breaks of her own, the second after a sweeping backhand into the corner.

She never looked back and, leading 5-1, Sharapova sealed victory after 92 minutes when a Begu forehand hit the net.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The defining spirit of the Irish

A bit of banter, a bit of cheer and lots of craic.

Shutterstock

They say that if you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough. The Irish are famous for their cultural symbols recognised and celebrated across the world. But apart from their proverbial luck, the colour green and St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a zest for life that truly defines the Irish.

Don’t be alarmed if you hear the Irish talking about “crack”. Craic, pronounced ‘Krak’, is a popular Irish expression that can’t be defined but can only be experienced. “What’s the craic” could mean many things. It’s used break the ice with a stranger, to catch up with a friend or even to say - “let’s have some fun.”

The Irish are known for their warmth and friendliness. So much so that during the Euro 2016, Irish football fans were charming their way through a rival country, making friends wherever they went and spreading joy through various good deeds. Being Irish is about celebrating life and to be a part of the festivity, all you need to do is visit an Irish pub. Always buzzing with music, stories and laughter, the pub is a great place to experience the essence of Irish culture.

While the history of Ireland made its people tenacious, they’ve also embraced the light-hearted side of life. This combination of courage and a sense of humour can be observed in everything they do. “It’ll be grand, sure!”, is an Irish saying that captures this spirit – take a shot, give it a go, whatever happens, life will be great.

The Irish have a knack for sharing and creating stories; and it is said that Irish stories are always long and never dull. It’s not surprising then that stories like the legend of Halloween, which originated in Ireland, are not only known but celebrated all over the world. In an Irish pub, you’ll invariably find yourself immersed in a tale, with every other person adding a twist to the story. Don’t be surprised if what you assumed to be fiction turns out to be true, as seen in this video.

Play

From thrilling tales of Irish lads that travel from pub to pub, to the making music with anything and everything at your disposal, being Irish means being up for anything. The Irish way is incomplete without their brand of music that reverberates through family dinners, pub sessions, the streets…wherever you can pull up a stool. What gives a Trad Session in a traditional Irish pub its distinctive flavour is that there is no stage separating musicians from the listeners and anyone is welcome to join in. Jameson, a brand that has bottled the Irish spirit, has captured moments of pure Irish-ness in these short videos.

Play

Distilled in Ireland, Jameson is an integral part of the Irish social experience. In its company, one can truly sense the camaraderie of a group of lads having a night out. Whether you are in a pub or in the depths of a forest, if you’re in the company of lads, rest assured, you’re in for some adventure and a lot of craic.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.