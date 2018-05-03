‘Team’s open culture misconstrued to tarnish image’: KXIP clarify stand on alleged Sehwag-Zinta spat

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), in a press release, shed light on the media speculation that their co-owner Preity Zinta and chief mentor Virender Sehwag were involved in a verbal spat on Tuesday after the team lost to Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

The team’s open and transparent culture, it said, has been misconstrued and highlighted in a negative manner.

According to an unnamed official quoted in a Mumbai Mirror report, Zinta “launched into Sehwag for the decision” of sending skipper Ravichandran Ashwin at No 3, ahead of more accomplished batsmen such as Karun Nair and Manoj Tiwari in KXIP’s match against Royals.

But Zinta had refuted the claims in a tweet, saying “A conversation between Viru & me has been blown out of proportion & suddenly I’m a Villian!”

The full text of the Kings XI Punjab release:-