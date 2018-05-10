IPL 11

IPL 11: Buttler’s heroics keep RR’s hopes of playoff spot alive, beat CSK by four wickets

The Englishman became only the third batsman in the competition’s history to score four consecutive fifties, and was unbeaten on 95.

by 

Jos Buttler anchored a tricky chase to perfection as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by four wickets in a thrilling encounter to keep their play-off hopes alive in the Indian Premier League at Jaipur on Friday.

Chasing a target of 177, Buttler struck his fourth successive half-century, a 60 ball 95 studded with 11 fours and two sixes as Rajasthan reached the target will a ball to spare. They now have 10 points from 11 games.

CSK on the other hand, couldn’t clinch their play-off berth and MS Dhoni’s frustration at his bowlers faltering at the death was once again evident. Needing 12 off the last over, Buttler smacked Dwayne Bravo’s fourth delivery over mid-wicket for a six and then scampered home for a double to finish the match.

Having scored 50 off 26 balls, Buttler did struggle in the middle overs but kept going and took the game deep before finishing off in style. The two sixes hit by Krishnappa Gowtham off David Willey in the penultimate over also helped the home side.

Buttler’s blazing blade created a lot of damage in the initial overs as he hit a flurry of boundaries and sixes. He started with three boundaries off countryman Willey’s over.

There was a six over long-off Harbhajan Singh along with a backfoot punch through mid-wicket. Ben Stokes (11) at the other end was looking to end the struggle in his role as an opener before he was bowled middle-stump trying to give Harbhajan the charge.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane (4) was foxed by Ravindra Jadeja and the catch was taken at slip by Suresh Raina after it bounced off Dhoni’s gloves. But after the first four overs when CSK conceded 48 runs, and it was Dhoni who made some good bowling changes in his bid to slow the pace of the game.

It worked as in the next seven overs, only 51 runs were scored. Jadeja (1/28 in 4 overs) did impressed along with the ever-improving Shardul Thakur (1/22 in 4 overs) and Dwayne Bravo, as Buttler failed to maintain the momentum after the initial overs.

Sanju Samson (21) was run-out after a horrible mix-up while debutant Prashant Chopra (8) hit a couple of boundaries before failing to pick a slower from Shardul. Shardul bowled a total of 14 dot balls in his spell.

Earlier, Raina struck his 34th half-century as Chennai posted a competitive 176/4. Chennai’s most consistent performer over the years, Raina struck 52 off 35 balls with the help of six boundaries and a six, adding 86 runs for the second wicket with veteran Shane Watson (39 off 31 balls).

The duo provided the platform for skipper Dhoni to launch a final assault, smashing 33 off 23 balls in company of Sam Billings (27 off 22 balls). The duo added 55 runs in 6.4 overs to take the team’s total past 175-run mark.

For Royals, Jofra Archer (2/42 in 4 overs) was the most successful bowler even though he was carted for runs towards the end. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi (1/29 in 4 overs) was impressive once again. The Kiwi got Raina with a googly, which the southpaw tried to slog sweep against the turn.

Chennai’s top run-getter Ambati Rayudu (12) started off with a couple of boundaries before being played on to a delivery that was kicking up from back of the length. However Raina batted in his inimitable style along with Watson as they scored runs at a comfortable pace.

Raina started by clipping Archer off his pads to the square leg boundary. In the same over, he got his second boundary with a square drive. In the next over, he got a couple of more boundaries with a cut and a cover drive off Krishnappa Gowtham. The fifth boundary was a short arm pull over mid-wicket off Ben Stokes.

With the powerplay overs yielding 55 runs, there was a period when Chennai didn’t get a boundary for 21 balls before Ish Sodhi’s over (ninth of the innings) helped the duo break the shackles. However, it was Butter’s day. Both teams remain unmoved in the table. The two-time champions are at second while Rajasthan are at sixth, level on points with Mumbai Indians.

Sponsored Content BY 

Why do our clothes fade, tear and lose their sheen?

From purchase to the back of the wardrobe – the life-cycle of a piece of clothing.

Pexels

It’s an oft repeated story - shiny new dresses and smart blazers are bought with much enthusiasm, only to end up at the back of the wardrobe, frayed, faded or misshapen. From the moment of purchase, clothes are subject to wear and tear caused by nature, manmade chemicals and....human mishandling.

Just the act of wearing clothes is enough for gradual erosion. Some bodily functions aren’t too kind on certain fabrics. Sweat - made of trace amounts of minerals, lactic acid and urea - may seem harmless. But when combined with bacteria, it can weaken and discolour clothes over time. And if you think this is something you can remedy with an antiperspirant, you’ll just make matters worse. The chemical cocktail in deodorants and antiperspirants leads to those stubborn yellowish stains that don’t yield to multiple wash cycles or scrubbing sessions. Linen, rayon, cotton and synthetic blends are especially vulnerable.

Add to that, sun exposure. Though a reliable dryer and disinfectant, the UV radiation from the sun causes clothes to fade. You needn’t even dry your clothes out in the sun; walking outside on a sunny day is enough for your clothes to gradually fade.

And then there’s what we do to our clothes when we’re not wearing them - ignoring labels, forgetting to segregate while washing and maintaining improper storage habits. You think you know how to hang a sweater? Not if you hang it just like all your shirts - gravity stretches out the neck and shoulders of heavier clothing. Shielding your clothes by leaving them in the dry-cleaning bag? You just trapped them in humidity and foul odour. Fabrics need to breathe, so they shouldn’t be languishing in plastic bags. Tossing workout clothes into the laundry bag first thing after returning home? It’s why the odour stays. Excessive moisture boosts fungal growth, so these clothes need to be hung out to dry first. Every day, a whole host of such actions unleash immense wear and tear on our clothes.

Clothes encounter maximum resistance in the wash; it’s the biggest factor behind premature degeneration of clothes. Wash sessions that don’t adhere to the rules of fabric care have a harsh impact on clothes. For starters, extra effort often backfires. Using more detergent than is indicated may seem reasonable for a tub full of soiled clothes, but it actually adds to their erosion. Aggressive scrubbing, too, is counterproductive as it worsens stains. And most clothes can be worn a few times before being put in the wash, unless of course they are sweat-soaked gym clothes. Daily washing of regulars exposes them to too much friction, hastening their wear and tear.

Different fabrics react differently to these abrasive agents. Natural fabrics include cotton, wool, silk and linen and each has distinct care requirements. Synthetic fabrics, on the other hand, are sensitive to heat and oil.

A little bit of conscious effort will help your clothes survive for longer. You can start by lessening the forces acting on the clothes while washing. Sort your clothes by fabric instead of colour while loading them in the washing machine. This helps save lighter fabrics from the friction of rubbing against heavier ones. It’s best to wash denim materials separately as they are quite coarse. For the same reason, clothes should be unzipped and buttoned before being tossed in the washing machine. Turning jeans, printed clothes and shirts inside out while loading will also ensure any abrasion is limited to the inner layers only. Avoid overloading the washing machine to reduce friction between the clothes.

Your choice of washing tools also makes a huge difference. Invest in a gentler detergent, devoid of excessive dyes, perfumes and other unnecessary chemicals. If you prefer a washing machine for its convenience, you needn’t worry anymore. The latest washing machines are far gentler, and even equipped to handle delicate clothing with minimal wear and tear.


Bosch’s range of top loading washing machines, for example, care for your everyday wear to ensure they look as good as new over time. The machines make use of the PowerWave Wash System to retain the quality of the fabrics. The WaveDrum movement adds a top-down motion to the regular round action for a thorough cleaning, while the dynamic water flow reduces the friction and pulling forces on the clothes.

Play

The intelligent system also creates water displacement for better movement of clothes, resulting in lesser tangles and clothes that retain their shape for longer. These wash cycles are also noiseless and more energy efficient as the motor is directly attached to the tub to reduce overall friction. Bosch’s top loading washing machines take the guesswork away from setting of controls by automatically choosing the right wash program based on the load. All that’s needed is a one-touch start for a wash cycle that’s free of human errors. Read more about the range here. You can also follow Bosch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.