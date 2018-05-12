IPL 11, DD vs RCB Live: Kohli-de Villiers ramp up the attack in chase of 182
RCB, who have just three wins from 10 games, have to win their remaining four games to have any chance of making the play-offs.
Live updates
34th IPL fifty for Kohli!
The captain is leading from the front here as he brings up his half-century with a four off Dala, in just 26 balls. He’s looking in good knick here, isn’t he? Maybe we are in for a special. RCB 85/2 after 9
After 8 overs, RCB 76/2
Amit Mishra, probably the last big weapon in Iyer’s armoury to break this partnership, into the attack. The spinner doesn’t bowl a bad over, but the highlight is the massive Six that ABD effortlessly lofts into the stands. 10 runs off it, the over also brings up the 50-run stand, off just 26 balls. Looking dangerous here...
After 7 overs, RCB 66/2
Lamichhane gets another over as Iyer gambles on the youngster to break the dangerous partnership. But even he can’t disturb the rhythm, with Kohli getting a four off his first ball. 8 runs off the over, the VK-ABD partnership worth 46 off 26.
After 6 overs, RCB 58/2
Last over of the Powerplay, Iyer sends in his strike bowler Boult but VK-ABD don’t care. 13 runs off the over, with a gorgeous Six from Kohli and a cracking four from de Villers. The scoring rate looks good so far, and Kotla is now cheering for the local lad, even if he captains the away side.
After 5 overs, RCB 45/2
Harshal Patel into the attack now, and the ABD-Kohli express motors on with a boundary apiece and 10 runs in the over. This is the big partnership for RCB to be able to stay in this chase and DD will have to work a little harder if they want to break it.
After 4 overs, RCB 35/2
Another debutant, Junior Dala, into the attack now. But the South African doesn’t have the same luck as Kohli decides to ramp up the attack and takes him to the cleaners. 2 fours and a smoking six as the captain plunders 27 runs in the over. He moves to 23 off 11.
Lamichhane gets his first IPL wicket!
Two in two over for Delhi. The day of debutants causing damage for DD continues as the Nepali spinner bowls a beautiful length and has Parthiv Patel cramped and trapped LBW. The umpire has very little doubt and the second RCB wicket has fallen early. RCB 18/2 after 3
Boult strikes the first blow!
Moeen Ali is out on the very first ball of the second over, as he tries to hoist but doesn’t get the timing right and is caught by Prithvi Shaw at cover on 1 off 3. The opener experiment doesn’t work and it’s time for Virat Kohli now.
7 runs off the over, RCB 13/1 after 2
End of Over 1, RCB 6/0
Parthiv Patel and Moeen Ali at the crease and another 17-year-old, Sandeep Lamichhane, makes history as he opens the bowling for DD. The first Nepali cricketer to play in the IPL gives away 6 in his first over.
Delhi finish on 181/4
Siraj gets the last over and DD get more runs, with 13 off it. The 50-run partnership also comes up between Sharma and Shankar and it is the 17-year-old who has scored 45 (off 18) of the 55 (of 27) runs. An absolutely stunning way to end the innings for Delhi after the early stumble and middle-overs stutter.
And it is all down to the 17-year-old debutant Abhishek Sharma, who has played a blinder – 46 runs off 19 balls, 4 fours and 4 sixes, a strike rate of over 242. It’s like he has always belonged at this stage. Everything said and done about DD’s failures this season, they have some of the most exciting young Indian players standing up for them.
After 19 overs, DD 168/4
Another eventful over!
Southee gives away only 7 but there is plenty of drama – a no-ball, caught off a free-hit, a good appeal for caught behind and regret over the review lost early on.
After 18 overs, DD 161/4
A clinical death over assault on RCB’s bowling. What a way to bring up the 150 for DD, another effortless Six from the young man, this time placed at third man. Siraj has been taken for 14 runs in the over as Abhishek Sharma’s colourful cameo continues, with Vijay Shankar for support. Abhishek Sharma 32(12), Vijay Shankar 16(14)
After 17 overs, DD 147/4
Abhishek Sharma take a bow, 22 off that Southee over! The 17-year-old has some good luck to begin with, as he is dropped by Siraj again, this time at third man. He gets that boundary and follows it with a thrilling display of big-hitting with back-to-back sixes off. This teen has game! He moves to 24 off only 9.
17-year-old Abhishek Sharma walks out on his IPL debut with his team needing big things from him. And he starts off with a crisp shot for four. Not a bad way to play your first ball in the big league! Also survives a missed caught and bowled attempt from Siraj. DD 125/4 after 16
Soft dismissal for Iyer!
The captain tries to go big after struggling to find timing through his knock. But the ball goes straight to Kohli who pouches a simple catch. Siraj gets in the wicket column as Iyer walks back on 32 off 35. Who is going to a play a death-overs blinder here? DD 120/4
After 15 overs, DD 120/3
Umesh Yadav comes back into the attack and bowls a good over, but for the one boundary through fine leg from Shankar. Only 7 off it, and DD need to go big in the last 5 overs to get a good score here.
After 14 overs, DD 113/3
New man Vijay Shankar plays out a sedate over from Chahal, with only 4 coming off it. The spinner finishes a good spell – 4-0-38-2 – after starting proceedings with the new ball and getting two early wickets.
What a catch, AB!
Kohli has the economical Moeen Ali finish his spell at a stretch, and it is the Englishman who gives RCB the big breakthrough. Only a stunning catch like that could have got Rishabh Pant out. The Delhi batsman flicks a four and goes big on the last ball off the over. It is almost a six, but for the superb, low, sliding catch at the long-on boundary. The South African makes up for his earlier drop with the crucial wicket.
Pant goes back on 61 off 34, DD 109/3 after 13
After 12 overs, DD 101/2
Chahal, the early destructor-in-chief, returns. But this time, he runs into a destructive Pant who smashes his first ball for an almighty six over long-on. What a clean, long hit! He moves to 49 and brings up his 7th IPL fifty, fittingly with a boundary. This is Pant’s 5th half-century this season, coming off only 27. 14 off the over, which also brings up the 100 for DD.
After 11 overs, DD 87/2
Moeen Ali’s frugal figures won’t be spared for long! Pant sees the ball in his, admittedly large, hitting zone and muscles the first ball for a six but the spinner gives away only 3 after that.
After 10 overs, DD 78/2
Two drops in an over! Colin de Grandhomme comes in to the attack and Iyer picks off his first ball for a nifty four to third man. The shot probably gives him some confidence and he mistimes a hoick next, which drops just short of the fielder at deep mid-wicket.
But the kicker is when Kohli and de Villers come close together and then drop Iyer due to a miscommunication. Now, how often do you see that?
Iyer ends the over as he started it, with a four to third man, and ABD pats Kohli ruefully on the shoulder. 12 runs off it and DD seem to have revived the innings at the halfway stage.
After 9 overs, DD 66/2
Moeen Ali bowls tight and tidy over, with even Pant unable to whack his bowling. Only 4 runs off it. Iyer 15(22), Pant 33(19)
After 8 overs, DD 62/2
Mohammed Siraj bowls his first over and is picked on by Pant, with almost nonchalant, back-to-back Sixes. Pant is in some truly remarkable touch here! 14 runs off the over.
Moeen Ali comes into the attack and keeps things tight with only 4 runs off the over. DD 48/2 after 7. Shreyas Iyer 12(15) and Pant 18(14)
After 6 overs, DD 44/2
Southee with the last over of the Powerplay and he bowls a tidy line to give away only. DD score 44, RCB get 2 wickets in the Powerplay, a match in balance. But Iyer and Pant are the crucial pair now, their partnership, or lack of it, will be the key.
After 5 overs, DD 39/2
Umesh Yadav gets a change of ends and is promptly attacked by Pant. The first boundary is saved by an absolutely stunning effort from Mandeep Singh at the boundary – a diving stop to save 3. But the youngster still manages to smack two boundaries in the over, with 11 coming off it.
After 4 overs, DD 28/2
Wasted review for RCB on the very first ball of Tim Southee’s first over. The pacer is sure Pant is caught behind and convinces Kohli to go up for the review, but the gamble does not pay off. Pant responds with a confident pull off the very next ball, like only a batter in form can. A decent over for the bowler after that though, with 7 coming off it.
Chahal’s wrong ‘un does the trick!
Jason Roy gets the googly wrong this time, but the result is the same – the ball is unreadable, the batter plays for conventional spin, the bails come down. That is 2 in 2 overs for the crafty wrist spinner as he is giving his team a dream start. Roy goes on 12 off 9, over to Pant now. DD 21/2 after 3
After 2 overs, DD 15/1
Umesh Yadav from the other end and Roy smokes a six off his very first ball. Three dots and a wide later, he finds the gap again, with the ball coming on nicely to the bat. A good over for DD with 11 coming off it.
Chahal castles Shaw in the first over!
Kohli’s bowling ploy works as DD’s dashing opener has to walk back in the very first over on only 2 off 4. Smart bowling from Chahal as he floats one in that doesn’t spin and goes straight through the gate to take the stumps down. The 18-year-old didn’t see that coming at all, did he? Iyer walks in with DD 4/1 after 1
It’s time then. Kohli goes for spin with the new ball as Chahl gets ready to bowl, Prithvi Shaw and Jason Roy to open for Delhi.
Make that 3 IPL debuts for Delhi, 17-year-old Abhishek Sharma and South Africa’s Junior Dala also make it to the Playing XI, along with Lamichhane. “We just want to enjoy the rest of the tournament, express ourselves and we have been giving chances to youngsters as well,” says captain Shreyas Iyer.
For RCB, Sarfaraz Khan comes in for Manan Vohra. “Having seen the last game here against SRH, we decided to field first,” says Virat Kohli.
Playing XIs
All right then, it is confirmed! Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane is set for his IPL debut!
Toss time! Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and they will field first. This means we will see DD’s young brigade in action with the bat.
With DD all but out of the Playoffs, is it time for Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane to finally get a game? Fans will certainly hope to get a glimpse of him, and Junior Dala, who have both been on the bench for Delhi so far.
Meanwhile, here’s an update from the first match of the day. KKR have set KXIP a massive chase of 246 and Ashwin’s team are all but of the chase after KL Rahul’s dismissal on 66. Follow all the Live updates here.
Did You Know: RCB have beaten DD in the last five encounters between these two teams. The last they met in the IPL, AB de Villiers stole the show.
Can the young India-powered DD break this streak or will Kohli & Co make a last-gasp run to the Playoffs?
Head to Head
Overall: Matches: 20, DD won: 6, RCB won: 13, No Result: 1.
In Delhi: Matches: 7, DD won: 2, RCB won: 5.
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the IPL match between the two bottom-placed teams – RCB vs DD.
Struggling to stay in the play-off hunt, a below-par Royal Challengers Bangalore will have to rise to the occasion at Kotla.
RCB, who have just three wins from 10 games, have to win their remaining four games to have any chance of making the play-offs. Given their ordinary run so far in the IPL, RCB don’t evoke much hope.
They take on Delhi, a squad that is already down and out after losing to Sunrisers on Thursday all but confirming their early exit from the competition. Is this going to be a wooden spoon race?