KXIP vs KKR, as it happened: Kings XI end up with 214/8 in chase of 246 against Knight Riders
Live updates from match No 44 of the Indian Premier League between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Kolkata Knight Riders moved back into the top four after a 31-run win over Kings XI Punjab in Indore on Saturday. KKR were put in to bat by KXIP but ended up making the highest score of this season – 245/6. Kings XI did well to reach 214/8 in the chase but could not avoid a second straight defeat.
7.49 pm: Kings XI Punjab are making their life quite difficult in this home stretch.
7.45 pm: Kings XI maintain their third spot in the table despite slumping to their second successive defeat and fourth in their last five matches. KKR, meanwhile, have moved back up into the top four, displacing Mumbai Indians. However, Mumbai could get back in if they win their match on Sunday.
7.44 pm: Kings XI’s total is not enough to stop their net run-rate from going over to the negative side. They needed to get 225 for that, but they wouldn’t be too unhappy with this defeat. It’s not too often that you score 214 in a T20 match and end up on the losing side.
KXIP 214/8 in 20 overs
Mohit Sharma drives beautifully through the point region to get his team a boundary, but misses the last two deliveries of the innings as KXIP end up with 214/8. KKR win by 31 runs and they’re still very much in the playoffs race!
KXIP 210/8 in 19.3 overs
Ashwin is trapped leg-before as Prasidh raps him right on the knee! Ouch! That would have hurt. He’s gone for a brilliant 45 off 22 balls.
KXIP 209/7 in 19.1 overs
Prasidh Krishna bowls the final over and gets a wicket, as Tye tries to pull him but edges him to DK, who dives to his left and takes a great catch! Tye’s gone for 14 off 10.
KXIP 208/6 in 19 overs
Dre Russ is back to bowl the penultimate over and Ashwin lofts his slower ball straight down the ground for a six. Russell then twists his knee while trying to effect a run-out, but decides to run it off and continue bowling, but Ashwin clubs him for another six over long-on to take Punjab past 200. Russell bowls the last ball short, which Ashwin just ramps over the wicketkeeper for four! This is turning out to be a gem of an innings, but unfortunately will come in a losing cause.
KXIP now mathematically cannot win this match but for extras. They need 38 from the last over.
KXIP 190/6 in 18 overs
Prasidh Krishna comes back into the attack and does really well for five balls before Tye manages to find the deep mid-wicket boundary off the last ball. KXIP need 56 from the last 12 balls.
KXIP 181/6 in 17 overs
Sunil Narine is back for his final over and Andrew Tye hits him high in the air, but neither long-on nor long-off go for the catch! Javon Searles is one of the fielders again! Inexplicable fielding, this! Yes, you have almost won the match, but come on! Ashwin does well to guide Narine past short third-man for four and then another hits another boundary down the ground. Narine ends his spell with figures of 1/44. KXIP need 65 from the last three overs.
KXIP 170/6 in 16 overs
Andrew Tye joins Ashwin in the middle as KXIP look to get close to 200. Ashwin clubs Searles for six over long-off to end the over. The win is still out of the question. They need 76 from the last four overs.
KXIP 156/6 in 15.2 overs – Finch departs
Javon Searles is given the ball to make up for his inexcusable error in the field, and he does! Finch first hits him for six over mid-wicket but then goes for the paddle and picks out short fine leg. Finch departs for 34 off 20 balls and that should be that. That’s also Searles’s first IPL wicket!
KXIP 150/5 in 15 overs
Piyush Chawla continues from the other end and Aaron Finch continues to attack, but miscues his big heave down the ground. The balls sails high in the air and should have been an easy catch for Searles, but the Barbadian just does not go for the catch! Chawla, DK, everyone is stumped! That should have been swallowed! The 150 is up for KXIP in the 15th over but they need 96 more from the last five overs.
KXIP 141/5 in 14 overs
Kuldeep is back for a second over, and Aaron Finch decides to tee off! First, he pulls the spinner over mid-wicket for six off a short delivery, before picking the wrong ’un and clearing long-on for another maximum! Are KXIP still going for it? Doubtful. They might be looking to get as close to 200 as possible so that this defeat does not hit their net run-rate a lot. They need 105 more from 36 balls.
KXIP 126/5 in 13 overs
Ravi Ashwin comes in at No 7 to join Finch, who has not had much of the strike so far. Not that it matters, of course. The two batsmen just go for the singles and twos as Piyush Chawla is given a bowl. Seven off the over, KXIP need 120 more from 42 balls.
KXIP 119/5 in 12 overs – Axar’s cameo ends
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack in the 12th over. Axar Patel decides to take him on and smashes him wide of long-on for four, before lofting the left-arm orthodox spinner over his head for a six. However, Kuldeep has the last laugh as Axar holes out to long-off to end his cameo. Kings XI are falling apart as usual after the openers’ dismissal. They need 127 more runs from 48 balls.
KXIP 105/4 in 11 overs
Narine comes back for his third over and it’s a very tidy one, as he gives away only four runs. KXIP need 141 runs more from the last 9 overs.
KXIP 101/4 in 10 overs
Searles is back for his third over as Axar Patel joins Aaron Finch in the middle. Axar finds the boundary through the covers, but it has now become a matter of Punjab reducing their margin of defeat in order to preserve their net run-rate, which could determine whether they enter the playoffs or not. KXIP need 145 runs more from the last 10 overs.
KXIP 93/4 in 9 overs – KL Rahul falls!
Narine is back for his second over, as KL steps down and whacks him down the ground for a huge six – almost into the top tier – before pulling him for another maximum off a short one from around the wicket. Narine, however, has the last laugh as Rahul chops back onto his stumps to end another fine innings. He’s gone for 66 off 29 balls and that could just be the end of Punjab’s challenge tonight!
KXIP 79/3 in 8 overs
KL Rahul brings up his fifty off just 22 balls – it’s his third successive score of 50-plus – with another slash for six off Russell. He’s really been something else this season has KL. So great to watch! Karun Nair, however, holes out to long-on to end the over. KKR are still on top here.
KXIP 69/2 in 7 overs
Javon Searles is back for a second over and does well for the first three balls, before KL clubs him straight down the ground for six. Otherwise a good over by the Barbadian.
KXIP 58/2 in 6 overs
Dre Russ goes for the yorker on hat-trick ball but Karun Nair gets it away for a single! But for those two wicket balls, this was Kings XI’s Powerplay. However, KKR will think they are on top now after six overs. What a turnaround!
KXIP 57/2 in 5.5 overs – Agarwal gone for golden duck!
Dre Russ is on a hat-trick as Mayank Agarwal pulls him straight down deep square-leg’s throat! Where has this come from?! Someone show Rahul’s face, please! KXIP are suddenly wobbling!
KXIP 57/1 in 5.4 overs – Gayle gone!
Russell is back bowling to Chris Gayle and he bowls too short first ball, which the big man crunches over deep square-leg for six! Dre Russ however gets his man later in the over as an even shorter one is nicked by Gayle to the keeper. Big wicket for KKR! Gayle goes for 21 off 17.
KXIP 51/0 in 5 overs
Prasidh is back for a second over, as KL Rahul slashes and he slashes hard at a full and wide one that sails over deep point for six! The people in the crowd better get some helmets the way things are moving along. Gayle survives a shout for caught-behind, even as the 50 comes up for KXIP in the fifth over. They’re moving along well here.
KXIP 43/0 in 4 overs
Get out of the way! Chris Gayle smashes Andre Russell right back over him for four. Both the bowler and the umpire ducked for cover! That was hit with some force! Gayle almost edges to DK next ball, but he can’t hold on! How costly will that prove?
KXIP 36/0 in 3 overs
Javon Searles comes in for his first over of the IPL. KL has no time for mercy as he cuts him powerfully for four. Chris Gayle then gives himself room and slashes him to the deep point fence one bounce for four. This is a good start by KXIP.
KXIP 23/0 in 2 overs
Prasidh Krishna bowls the second over. KL Rahul slashes him past slip to the third-man boundary first ball. Chris Gayle has been quiet for the four balls he has faced so far.
KXIP 15/0 in 1 over
Sunil Narine bowls the first over for KKR for the first time this season, and the ploy does not succeed as KL Rahul clubs him straight down the ground and then inside-out over extra cover for two back-to-back sixes! Kings XI are going for this! And why shouldn’t they?
5.46 pm: Kings XI Punjab need to break the record for the highest successful chase in the IPL (215) by 30 runs if they want to win this match! Logic suggests they won’t be able to do it. But when has the IPL ever been about logic? Join us in a bit for the chase!
KKR 245/6 in 20 overs
Barinder Sran is handed the ball for the final over and he starts off well as DK hits his length ball straight to Miller at long-off. He falls for 50 off 23 balls. Shubman Gill, however, hits Sran for two boundaries before giving the strike to the debutant Javon Searles, who clubs the last ball of the innings over long-on for six! WOW! KKR end up with 245/6!
KKR 229/4 in 19 overs
KKR get the highest score of the season as Shubman Gill gets a lucky boundary off Andrew Tye via a nick that goes just wide of short third man. DK then brings up his first fifty of the season in just 22 balls! Tye concedes just seven off the penultimate over, but 240 is still on for KKR.
KKR 222/4 in 18 overs
Nitish Rana walks in at No 6 and he needs no time to settle down as he slogs Mohit Sharma for six off the first ball of the 18th over. Rana then slaps Mohit down the ground for four more. However, Mohit gets some respite as Rana mistimes another smack and gives a high catch that is easily gobbled up! DK faces the final ball and goes for a reverse hit that finds the fence! The 220 is up and there are two more overs to go!
KKR 204/4 in 17 overs
Andrew Tye is back for a third over and he can only smile as his short knuckle ball is picked wonderfully by DK and pulled for six! Russell then slashes him over short third man for four as KXIP bring up 200 on the board in the 17th over itself! Russell however has to go as he mistimes another big heave off the final over and gives a simple catch to Rahul. Russell’s gone for 31 off 14.
KKR 190/3 in 16 overs
KKR 190/3 in 16 overs
Mujeeb is back on the field and he’s been thrown into the deepest end of the pool by Ashwin. DK welcomes the youngster back by slogging him for six first ball. DK gets four more after a top edge lobs over everyone and rolls down to the fence. DK then slogs again and gets another six! Russell then punishes Mujeeb for a poor delivery down leg by pulling him for four! Oh, dear!
KKR 169/3 in 15 overs
Axar Patel is back for his final over, as DK and Dre Russ both sweep him for a four and two big sixes! KKR would be looking for at least 220 now!
KKR 150/3 in 14 overs
Mohit Sharma comes back for his third over and Russell slams him into the top tier of the stands behind long-on! What a monster hit! The 150 comes up for KKR and we’re not even into the last five overs!
KKR 140/3 in 13 overs
Dinesh Karthik comes in to join Andre Russell after Uthappa departs for 24. Axar Patel comes back for a third over, as DK guides him past point for four. DK even gets a lucky boundary to end the over via a French cut.
KKR 129/3 in 11.5 overs – Tye gets two in an over!
One West Indian cricketer departs, another arrives as KKR promote Andre Russell. But Tye gets rid of Uthappa in the same over as the right-hander batsman’s mistimed shot gives a simple catch to point!
KKR 128/2 in 11.3 overs – Narine’s onslaught over
AJ Tye is back into the attack but it makes no difference to Narine, who slashes him for four through the covers. However, Tye has his man next ball as his short one is nicked by the left-hander to the keeper! Narine goes for a brilliant 75 off 36 balls!
KKR 123/1 in 11 overs
Sran is back into the attack and Narine picks up his slow yorker really well and just flicks it for six over long-on! Incredible shot! Another flick off a low full toss also finds the fence for four down deep midwicket to bring up Narine’s highest IPL score! He’s on fire! And he’s not done yet in the over as he pulls Sran’s shorter one for another six! Narine moves on to 71 off just 34 balls!
KKR 106/1 in 10 overs
Ashwin continues to be targeted – even more than the rest of the KXIP bowlers – as Robin Uthappa sweeps the off-spinner for a four and a six! KKR will be disappointed with anything less than 200 today! Meanwhile, Narine and Uthappa bring up their 50 partnership in less than five overs!
KKR 93/1 in 9 overs
Sunil Narine brings up his fifty off just 26 balls with a single, before pulling Axar Patel for four. Earlier Robin Uthappa had hit the spinner straight down for another boundary. KKR are getting two boundaries almost every over and are on course for a big total here!
KKR 82/1 in 8 overs
Ashwin is back for his second over and Narine clubs him for two back-to-back boundaries to begin with. Ashwin responds well and bowls tidily for the rest of the over, but KKR still have managed a superb start.
KKR 71/1 in 7 overs
Axar Patel is brought into the attack and Narine continues to attack the spinners as he whacks the bowler down the ground for six. KXIP have not managed to get Narine out early and this could turn out to be very costly for them! Narine has raced on to 40 off 22 balls.
KKR 53/1 in 5.2 overs – Lynn out!
Andrew Tye comes into the attacks and bowls full and straight to Lynn first up, and his compatriot lofts him over his head for a six. Tye follows it up with a short one that should have also been dispatched to the boundary, but Lynn misses his pull and the ball hits him in the midriff before crashing into the stumps! Lucky, but KXIP will take that!
KKR 47/0 in 5 overs
Barinder Sran replaces Mohit Sharma and Chris Lynn welcomes him by smashing him over long-on for a huge six! Sunil Narine finds his top edge while going for a pull but the ball drops beyond the reach of short third man and rolls over for four. Narine then makes room and whacks Sran for four to wide long-on to end the over! KKR are on the move!
KKR 32/0 in 4 overs
Mujeeb gets a second over and Narine slams the ball back at him, but it’s too fast for the young Afghan. That’s hit him bang on his bowling hand and it must’ve hurt! Mujeeb eventually walks off with an ice pack on the area above his right thumb! How big of a blow is this for KXIP? Ashwin decides the bowl the four remaining balls, which means he will lose two balls from his quota of four overs. Ashwin is immediately targeted by Narine, who slams him over long-on for six, and then one-bounce down to the same area for four. Horrible over for Punjab.
KKR 19/0 in 3 overs
Mohit Sharma comes back for a second over and goes around the wicket against the left-handed Narine. It works, as Narine is cramped up for room and can’t swing his arms much. Just four runs are scored in the over.
KKR 15/0 in 2 overs
Mujeeb gets a bowl straight up and does really well. Sunil Narine almost gets a boundary off the last ball as he gives himself room and cuts the spinner towards the fence but the ball is just about cut off by Karun Nair.
KKR 9/0 in 1 over
Mohit Sharma opens the proceedings for Punjab and almost gets Chris Lynn out off his second and third balls, which the batsman all but cuts back onto his own stumps. The balls somehow miss the woodwork and go down to the fence for two lucky boundaries instead!
3.57 pm: Almost time for play in Indore! Stay tuned...
3.40 pm: Here are the two line-ups.
Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (wk), Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch, Axar Patel, R Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Barinder Sran.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa (wk), Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Javon Searles, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
3.35 pm:
Three changes for Kings XI: Mayank Agarwal, Aaron Finch and Barinder Sran are in for Akshdeep Nath, Marcus Stoinis and Mohit Sharma.
Just the one change for KKR: Javon Searles will be making his IPL debut!
3.30 pm: R Ashwin wins the toss and chooses to bowl first, saying it’s a small ground and Kings XI would prefer chasing.
3.27 pm: What do you think Ashwin will do if he wins the toss on this pitch? Find out in a couple of minutes...
3.25 pm: It’s 45 degrees Celsius in Indore at the moment! Brett Lee says it’s a dry wicket and the spinners will come into play in the second part of the innings. The average score at this ground batting first in 163.
3.15 pm: While we wait for the toss in Indore, Ireland have won the toss in Malahide against Pakistan and have opted to bowl first in their first ever Test match!
3 pm: Good afternoon and welcome to The Field’s live blog for match No 44 of the Indian Premier League’s 11th season between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders.
From being comfortably in playoffs contention earlier in the season, both teams are now facing a scenario where they could just slip out the back door. KKR are the more vulnerable of the two, having scored just 10 points from 11 matches after two back-to-back defeats.
At one stage earlier in the season, KXIP had five wins from six matches, but they’ve lost a bit of that momentum and fallen behind in the race for the top spot, posting just one win in their last four matches.
KKR have slipped to fifth in the table and have not managed to carry forward winning momentum for more than two matches.
Both teams will go into Saturday’s match on the back of defeats: KXIP lost to Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, while KKR were thrashed by Mumbai Indians.