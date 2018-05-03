Preview: In-form Mumbai Indians face resurgent RR as battle for playoff spot continues

Having notched up three straight wins after a string of losses, Mumbai Indians would be looking to defeat Rajasthan Royals and inch closer to a play-offs berth when the two sides face each other at the Wankhede Stadium.

It has been a dramatic turnaround for the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians after a string losses early in the tournament. The two back-to-back wins against Kolkata Knight Riders, especially their massive 102-run win in Kolkata, would have boosted their confidence.

Courtesy of that win, Mumbai are on the fourth spot with 10 points from 11 games.

Rajasthan Royals are also on 10 points from 11 matches and both sides know they would be playing a do-or-die match. The losing side will be virtually out of the reckoning for a play-offs berth.

For Mumbai, barring Evin Lewis, their batting has clicked in the latter half of the tournament. Suryakumar Yadav has been in the form of his life and giving Mumbai a solid start time and again but he needs support from Lewis.

Skipper Rohit has only one knock to cherish till now – his match winning 94 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium – but apart from that, he has failed to live up to his high standards and he would be keen to notch up a big one.

The problem for Mumbai has been that their middle order has been inconsistent, but the blazing half century from rookie Ishan Kishan would have given relief to coach Mahela Jayawardene.

If Yadav, Rohit, Lewis, Ishan and JP Duminy go all guns blazing, it would be difficult to stop them. Add to it the firepower of Ben Cutting and Krunal and Hardik Pandya, their batting can be most devastating.

After flying starts, Mumbai often lose their way in the middle and their batters will have to make amends on this aspect if they want to have a shot at a play-offs berth.

On the bowling front, young leggie Mayank Markande has been the find of the season and his role will be crucial if the likes of rampaging Jos Buttler and other Rajasthan batters are to be restricted.

Once again, West Indian Kieron Pollard is likely to sit out. Mumbai had suffered five losses in their first six games in 2015 and then from there went on to clinch the title. They must be hoping they can turn the tables this time around too.

For Rajasthan Royals, the form of opener Buttler has been the biggest positive. But their out-of-form skipper Ajinkya Rahane will need to step up.

The likes of Sanju Samson, Stuart Binny and Rahul Tripathi need to chip in and aid Buttler. Englishman Ben Stokes is yet to live up to costly price tag, and so is Saurashtra pacer Jaydev Unadkat. The Rajasthan bowlers, who went for runs against the Chennai Super Kings, will have to get their act right.

It will be a do-or-die battle for both the teams and a win would certainly boost their chances of making to the playoffs.

The Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mayank Markande, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mustafizur Rahaman, Jasprit Bumrah, Akila Dananjaya, Ben Cutting, JP Duminy, Rahul Chahar, Sharad Lumba, Adam Milne, Siddhesh Lad, Md Nidheesh, Mohsin Khan, Anukul Roy, Pradeep Sangwan, Tajinder Singh, Aditya Tare, Saurabh Tiwary.

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Ben Stokes, Stuart Binny, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, D Arcy Short, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jofra Archer, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Sharma, Anureet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Prashant Chopra, Sudhesan Midhun, Ben Laughlin, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Jatin Saxena, Dushmantha Chameera, Heinrich Klaasen, Ish Sodhi.