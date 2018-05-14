Scroll

All the numbers that make Manchester Cty's record-breaking season one of the greatest ever

City didn’t just win the season, they destroyed the opposition and they did it from very early in the season.

Reuters

Premier League champions Manchester City set another record landmark by becoming the first side in top flight English football to reach 100 points with victory at Southampton on Sunday.

Here, we take a look at a series of records set by Pep Guardiola’s side this season:

Most points - 100

Chelsea’s record of 95 from the 2004/05 fell as City beat Brighton in midweek and Gabriel Jesus’s stoppage time winner at Southampton took City into three figures for points.

Wins - 32

Just last season Chelsea set a record mark by winning 30 of their 38 Premier League games.

City went two better with their 32 perfectly split between 16 home and away wins.

Goals - 106

Another Chelsea record to fall was the 103 goals amassed by Carlo Ancelotti’s 2009/2010 title winners as City’s free-scoring season took them to 106 at an average of nearly 2.8 a game.

Goal difference - +79

Despite Guardiola’s focus on the attacking areas of his side, City also conceded the fewest goals in the league (27) to secure the biggest goal difference ever seen in the Premier League.

Biggest winning margin - 19 points

Jesus’s late strike ensured City took local rivals Manchester United’s record winning margin of 18 points in the 1999/2000 season.

Longest winning run - 18 games

The foundation for City’s title win was an 18-game winning run between August and January.

That smashed the previous best run of 13 games in a single season set by Chelsea last year and Arsenal in 2001/02.

