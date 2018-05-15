EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Europe’s team of the season: 5 from La Liga, 3 from Premier League, 1 each from Bundesliga, Ligue 1

David de Gea doesn’t make it and neither does Harry Kane.

by 
AFP

The Premier League and Bundesliga seasons are over, and the Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 seasons are just one game away from completion.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and PSG are all run-away champions with Juventus the only one of the champions of Europe’s top five leagues to sweat, because of Napoli’s persistence.

That said, it’s time to pick our team of the season from Europe’s top five leagues.

Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid

Premier League and Manchester United fans may well pick David de Gea and the Spaniard has bailed out the Mancunians on many occasions, but Atleti’s Slovenian shot-stopper has been the most consistent of them all.

The 25-year-old has kept 21 clean sheets in 34 appearances for this team in La Liga and is the rock on which Diego Simeone has built his defence. Oblak has a 91% claim success and has only let in 18 goals this season. Arsenal are not the only ones interested.

Joshua Kimmich – Bayern Munich

Germany and Bayern Munich may never have a full-back of the calibre of Philipp Lahm again but Joshua Kimmich is determined to make a mockery of those claims.

Dani Alves has been his consistent, energetic self but Kimmich truly deserves the right-back slot, boasting a 90% pass accuracy. The 23-year-old German has bagged 10 assists in just league starts for Bayern, an incredible statistic for a defender to have.

Milan Skriniar – Inter Milan

Signed from Sampdoria this season, the 23-year-old central defender has been a constant at the back for Inter, making 37 appearances in the league.

It could be argued that the Slovakian is Inter’s most important player, even more than Mauro Icardi. Apart from scoring four goals and boasting a 91% passing accuracy, Skriniar has made zero defensive errors directly leading to a goal.

Diego Godin – Atletico Madrid

It had to be the Uruguayan, didn’t it, with his last-ditch clearances and grass-searing tackles. Godin is one half of the centre-back combination which conceded the lowest goals in Europe’s top five divisions.

He has been on top of his game this season as well, as Los Colchoneros have only let in 20 all season. Boasting 4.7 clearances and 2 interceptions per game, Godin has been truly world-class, despite the chopping and changing in defence.

Jordi Alba – Barcelona

With David Alaba not at his storming best this season, that leaves the door open for Jordi Alba to take his spot in defence.

As Barcelona strolled to the title, Alba played an integral part, starting 29 games for the Blaugrana and having a hand in 10 goals, including eight assists. Alba’s helped out defensively as well, making 1.9 tackles, 2 interceptions and 1.6 clearances per game.

Mousa Dembele – Tottenham

When on song, there are few better than the Belgian in a compact Spurs unit. The 30-year-old continues to operate deep in Spurs’ midfield and Dembele’s contribution can’t really be gauged by his stats.

Mauricio Pochettino really trusts his man and you can see why; Dembele registered a 92% accuracy with his passes, 70% of which were played forward. The shimmies to beat two men, or the floating passes sprayed around, Dembele’s game has it’s intangible pros and he’s the reason that Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane and Dele Alli do what they do best.

Kevin de Bruyne – Manchester City

From one Belgian to another, there are very few words which can describe Kevin de Bruyne this season. One of the words is majestic, the other is stupendous.

The Premier League has rarely seen a playmaker operate at this level and Pep Guardiola has taken de Bruyne to the next. He ranks first in the Premier League for assists (15), chances created (104), crosses (237), accurate through balls (15) and goals from outside the area (5). If you’re still debating over whether he’s world-class, throws those doubts into the nearest bin right now.

Neymar – PSG

He might have been upstaged by Mo’ Salah this season, but the Brazilian’s transfer to PSG brought an unreal amount of criticism, some of which centred around the quality of the French league.

Yet, with injury curtailing his season, Neymar has led from the front, and is the fulcrum around which Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe operate. A tally of 19 goals and 13 assists in just 20 league appearances, farmer’s league or not, the World Cup in Russia would be poorer without Neymar’s presence.

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Chocolate Oreos, baby pugs, Mo’ Salah – there are a few things in the world that you have to be heartless not to love.

Salah now holds multiple records, including one for most Premier League goals in a season, 32. That’s more than Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer, Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba, Ruud Van Nistelrooy, Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry ever managed in a single 38-game campaign. Let that sink in for a moment.

Lionel Messi – Barcelona

What Salah does in 2017-’18 is an average season for the atomic flea. No list is really complete without him, and neither is this one.

Messi at times has played in a deeper role this season but that hasn’t stopped him from racking up the numbers. Leo has scored 34 goals and has notched up 12 assists in 32 starts to all but confirm another Golden Boot.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Real Madrid

Ask yourselves, did you write him off after his early season struggles? The 33-year-old started slowly (for his lofty standards), scoring only two goals in his first 10 La Liga games but has come storming back in the second half of the season.

Ronaldo has 44 goals in all competitions across 44 games, fewer than Messi and Salah have played. The man from Madeira just won’t go away, not this easily.

Sponsored Content BY 

Why do our clothes fade, tear and lose their sheen?

From purchase to the back of the wardrobe – the life-cycle of a piece of clothing.

Pexels

It’s an oft repeated story - shiny new dresses and smart blazers are bought with much enthusiasm, only to end up at the back of the wardrobe, frayed, faded or misshapen. From the moment of purchase, clothes are subject to wear and tear caused by nature, manmade chemicals and....human mishandling.

Just the act of wearing clothes is enough for gradual erosion. Some bodily functions aren’t too kind on certain fabrics. Sweat - made of trace amounts of minerals, lactic acid and urea - may seem harmless. But when combined with bacteria, it can weaken and discolour clothes over time. And if you think this is something you can remedy with an antiperspirant, you’ll just make matters worse. The chemical cocktail in deodorants and antiperspirants leads to those stubborn yellowish stains that don’t yield to multiple wash cycles or scrubbing sessions. Linen, rayon, cotton and synthetic blends are especially vulnerable.

Add to that, sun exposure. Though a reliable dryer and disinfectant, the UV radiation from the sun causes clothes to fade. You needn’t even dry your clothes out in the sun; walking outside on a sunny day is enough for your clothes to gradually fade.

And then there’s what we do to our clothes when we’re not wearing them - ignoring labels, forgetting to segregate while washing and maintaining improper storage habits. You think you know how to hang a sweater? Not if you hang it just like all your shirts - gravity stretches out the neck and shoulders of heavier clothing. Shielding your clothes by leaving them in the dry-cleaning bag? You just trapped them in humidity and foul odour. Fabrics need to breathe, so they shouldn’t be languishing in plastic bags. Tossing workout clothes into the laundry bag first thing after returning home? It’s why the odour stays. Excessive moisture boosts fungal growth, so these clothes need to be hung out to dry first. Every day, a whole host of such actions unleash immense wear and tear on our clothes.

Clothes encounter maximum resistance in the wash; it’s the biggest factor behind premature degeneration of clothes. Wash sessions that don’t adhere to the rules of fabric care have a harsh impact on clothes. For starters, extra effort often backfires. Using more detergent than is indicated may seem reasonable for a tub full of soiled clothes, but it actually adds to their erosion. Aggressive scrubbing, too, is counterproductive as it worsens stains. And most clothes can be worn a few times before being put in the wash, unless of course they are sweat-soaked gym clothes. Daily washing of regulars exposes them to too much friction, hastening their wear and tear.

Different fabrics react differently to these abrasive agents. Natural fabrics include cotton, wool, silk and linen and each has distinct care requirements. Synthetic fabrics, on the other hand, are sensitive to heat and oil.

A little bit of conscious effort will help your clothes survive for longer. You can start by lessening the forces acting on the clothes while washing. Sort your clothes by fabric instead of colour while loading them in the washing machine. This helps save lighter fabrics from the friction of rubbing against heavier ones. It’s best to wash denim materials separately as they are quite coarse. For the same reason, clothes should be unzipped and buttoned before being tossed in the washing machine. Turning jeans, printed clothes and shirts inside out while loading will also ensure any abrasion is limited to the inner layers only. Avoid overloading the washing machine to reduce friction between the clothes.

Your choice of washing tools also makes a huge difference. Invest in a gentler detergent, devoid of excessive dyes, perfumes and other unnecessary chemicals. If you prefer a washing machine for its convenience, you needn’t worry anymore. The latest washing machines are far gentler, and even equipped to handle delicate clothing with minimal wear and tear.


Bosch’s range of top loading washing machines, for example, care for your everyday wear to ensure they look as good as new over time. The machines make use of the PowerWave Wash System to retain the quality of the fabrics. The WaveDrum movement adds a top-down motion to the regular round action for a thorough cleaning, while the dynamic water flow reduces the friction and pulling forces on the clothes.

Play

The intelligent system also creates water displacement for better movement of clothes, resulting in lesser tangles and clothes that retain their shape for longer. These wash cycles are also noiseless and more energy efficient as the motor is directly attached to the tub to reduce overall friction. Bosch’s top loading washing machines take the guesswork away from setting of controls by automatically choosing the right wash program based on the load. All that’s needed is a one-touch start for a wash cycle that’s free of human errors. Read more about the range here. You can also follow Bosch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.