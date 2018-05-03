International Cricket

Kevin O’Brien’s historic century after following on turns Ireland’s debut Test around

In danger of an innings defeat after being made to follow-on, Ireland ended the fourth day on 319/7 in their second innings with a lead of 139.

by 
PAUL FAITH / AFP

Kevin O’Brien wrote a fresh chapter in cricket’s record books by becoming the first Ireland batsman to score a Test century as the hosts turned their debut in the format against Pakistan upside down at Malahide on Monday.

In danger of an innings defeat after being made to follow-on in their inaugural men’s Test, Ireland ended the fourth day on 319/7 in their second innings – a lead of 139 runs – with O’Brien 118 not out.

This was O’Brien’s first hundred for Ireland in all formats since he hit the all-time fastest-ever World Cup century by any batsman, off 50 balls, against England at Bangalore in 2011.

And it meant Ireland had a shot at becoming just the fourth side in the 141-year-history of Test cricket to win a match after following-on.

“It’s a very proud and emotional moment,” O’Brien told reporters after stumps, having batted for five hours and 40 minutes on Monday.

“To get there, it’s a great honour. Hopefully now we’ve put ourselves in a good position to go and win it.”

Asked to compare this innings with his World Cup ton, the 34-year-old replied: “I still think for me Bangalore is definitely number one, just for the sheer moment it was and against who it was, in the World Cup.”

Ireland were 95 for four when O’Brien, who top-scored with 40 in their first-innings 130, walked into bat on Monday.

But as well as his own composed strokeplay, O’Brien had support from Stuart Thompson in a seventh-wicket stand of 114.

Sarfraz Ahmed became the first Pakistan captain to enforce the follow-on in a Test in 16 years when he sent Ireland back in again on Sunday, a move that may have seen the tourists victorious by now had Ireland openers Ed Joyce and William Porterfield not both been dropped in single figures off Mohammad Amir on the third day.

Ireland were also helped by the fact that Amir, who earlier on Monday took his 100th Test wicket, was off the field for much of the day’s final session as he struggled with the recurrence of a knee injury that had flared up again on Sunday.

Ireland resumed on 64 for none but they lost four wickets before lunch, with Amir taking two for none in six balls – a heartening sign for Pakistan ahead of their two-Test series in England that will feature back-to-back fixtures at Lord’s (May 24-28) and Headingley (June 1-5).

Ireland gifted Pakistan an early breakthrough when Joyce ran himslf out for 43 after failed to beat Faheem Ashraf’s shy from midwicket.

Fears that as soon as Ireland lost one wicket, another would follow quickly, were proved correct as 69 for one became 69 for two, with Andrew Balbirnie, for the second time in the match, was lbw to Mohammad Abbas for nought.

Amir was on target for the first time on Monday when Niall O’Brien, Kevin’s brother, had his stumps uprooted – a wicket greeted with the bowler’s familiar arms outstretched celebration.

And 94 for three became 95 for four when Porterfield (32) edged Amir to wicket-keeper Sarfraz.

Amir, given a jail sentence and banned from cricket for five years as a result of his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal during the 2010 Lord’s Test, took his 100th wicket in 31 matches at this level when Gary Wilson was held in the slips by Haris Sohail.

But Thompson’s single off all-rounder Faheem meant Pakistan would have to bat again.

Pakistan took the new ball but it was leg-spinner Shadab Khan, not the pacemen, who struck next when he turned one sharply to bowl left-hander Thompson for 53.

O’Brien went steadily through the 90s before a pushed two off Amir saw him to a 186-ball hundred including 10 fours, the batsman punching the air in celebration.

Pakistan’s fielding became increasingly sloppy but shortly before the close O’Brien, on 118, almost played on to Amir.

But if anyone deserved the traditional luck of the Irish, it was O’Brien.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.