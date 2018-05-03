International Cricket

‘It’s been a wonderful journey’: Iconic Australian commentator Bill Lawry confirms retirement

Lawry explained that he couldn’t leave Channel Nine after all the time he has spent with the network.

by 
AFP

One of the most iconic voices in the game, Australian commentator Bill Lawry has called time on his career calling the game after four decades of service.

After Channel Nine recently lost the Australian television rights to broadcast cricket for the first time since the late 1970s, Lawry announced he will not move to the new broadcasters (Seven Network and Foxtel) and instead retire from the game.

“I’ve seen the best cricketers of the last 40 years, I’ve been through the Packers years, I’ve commentated with guys like Ian Healy and Mark Taylor and all the new boys,” Lawry was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“It’s just been a wonderful journey I never really expected.”

Lawry explained that he couldn’t leave Channel Nine after all the time he has spent with the network that has long been synonymous with cricket in Australia.

“I had a phone call or two (from Seven and Foxtel), which is fair enough,” he said. “I said no because Channel Nine has been my home and I’ve been very happy there. When you’ve had such an enjoyable trip, and at 81 years of age, I think it’s time to call quits. It’s almost a dream come true.”

Lawry, a former Australian captain himself who donned the Baggy Green for 67 Test matches, scoring more than 5000 runs at an average of 47, came to the fore as a commentator during Kerry Packer’s World Series of cricket in the late 70s. The Packer series is said to have revolutionised the game, especially on how it was packaged to the public.

“I think the success of World Series Cricket was purely due to the quality of the cricketers, the World XI, a great West Indian team and Ian Chappell mustering an Australian team and the good coverage,” Lawry was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. “The highlight was being part of a team that Richie led. It was new territory for everybody, Richie was the key to it all and so calm and collected and then we had guys like Greigy and Ian Chappell coming in after the two years of playing and we’ve had all the visitors, the Ian Bothams and Michael Vaughan last year, Michael Holding and all the wonderful West Indian cricketers who’ve come on as commentators.”

“I’ve had the best seat in the house watching the best cricketers,” he added.

Lawry’s batting style was known to be anything but flashy, with his commentary style, a polar opposite. “It is difficult to relate Lawry the deadpan accumulator to Lawry the adolescent enthusiast, now that he is a TV commentator of such infectious animation,” wrote Australian journalist Gideon Haigh.

Lawry, who was known for his enthusiastic, animated calling of the game, joked he’d perhaps commentate on the Australian Open tennis now, and yell “he’s got him!”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.