international football

Lionel Messi on Neymar joining Real Madrid, Argentina’s World Cup chances and more

The Argentine admitted that he wouldn’t want to see his former team mate Neymar join rivals Real Madrid, saying it would be a huge blow for Barcelona.

by 
Lionel Messi. | Luis Gene/AFP

How much does Argentina’s final loss at the 2014 Fifa World Cup weigh him down? What if Neymar goes to Real Madrid? Who does he thinks are favourites in Russia?

Lionel Messi’s interview with Argentina’s TyC Sports touched on a couple of topics that many football fans around the world would have wanted to know more about.

The Barcelona forward’s answers seem both measured and straightforward in the translated interview. He admitted that he wouldn’t want to see his former team mate Neymar join rivals Real Madrid, saying it would be a huge blow to the Catalan team and make the Zinedine Zidane-led team even stronger.

“It would be terrible [if Neymar moved to Madrid] because of everything he means to Barcelona. Ney won important trophies here. He won the Champions League and La Liga titles. It would be a huge blow for everyone. It would make Madrid even stronger from a football point of view,” Messi was quoted as saying by ESPN.

Asked whether he had given the Brazilian any advice on the matter, he simply said, “I speak with him, so he already knows what I think.”

Neymar had left the La Liga champions last year after four years to join PSG in a world-record €222 million deal, but hasn’t had the best of debut seasons after being knocked out by Real Madrid in the Champions League and being out for months with a foot injury.

Messi also believes that with a soon-to-be fit Neymar at the forefront, Brazil will be favourites at the upcoming Fifa World Cup in Russia next month.

“As a group, they work well, and they have great individuals. They can kill you on the counterattack with players like Ney, [Philippe] Coutinho, Gabriel Jesus and Paulinho. They know what they’re doing. They’re a well-tuned unit. They’re one of the teams that could win the World Cup,” he was quoted as saying.

Speaking of the World Cup, the Argentine himself had a tough time, first losing in the finals to Germany for years back and then struggling to qualify for this edition, before a superlative individual performance from the No 10 pulled his team through.

Now, the 30-year-old is hungry for success at what could be his last shot at the trophy. Argentina have not won a major international title since the Copa America in 1993, coming close on three occasions – finals of the 2014 World Cup and the Copa in 2015 and 2016. Messi admitted that it was a weight the team carried and want to overcome it.

“We deserve to be there because of our history although it cost us a lot in the last World Cups to reach to those rounds, but we have to be there again. It’s more of a desire because of everything we’ve gone through, rather than an obligation. We’re the first to want to be champions in Russia,” he was quoted as saying by Marca.

He also insisted that he is not competing with Cristiano Ronaldo, despite their rivalry being on of modern football’s greatest.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Spirit-infused cooking for spirited occasions

A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.

Shutterstock

If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.

Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.

Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.

Irish Apple Crisp

This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.

Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.
Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.

Caramel and Whiskey Sauce

Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.
Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.

Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes

Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.
Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.

These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.

Follow Jameson on Instagram for events and ideas on having a good time, the Irish way.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.