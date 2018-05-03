Hockey: Vandana, Gurjit on target as India beat China 3-1 in Asian Champions Trophy

Defending champions India registered their second win on the trot in the Champions Trophy on Wednesday when they beat China 3-1. India dished out a sublime performance in the first quarter with Vandana Kataria scoring a brace to give India a 2-0 lead. However, towards the end of the first quarter, China pulled things back with Dan scoring a field goal to make it 2-1. The last 20 seconds cost India a goal in an otherwise flawless display of hockey.

The second quarter began with China looking more organised at the back. They began to dictate the terms of the game with Indian players seen chasing the ball. However, this time goalkeeper Savita Punia stepped up and pulled off some amazing saves to deny China a second goal. There were three back-to-back penalty corners given to China with the Indian defence and Punia fending off all of the corners. However, at the halftime mark, the scoreline still read 2-1 in favour of India.

FT| The Indian Eves put on a composed showing in attack and defense to seal a challenging victory against China in their second game of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2018 in Donghae City, South Korea on 16th May.#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/OSwYaTWfGM — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 16, 2018

The third quarter began with India looking to score on the counter. The defensive line of Deep Ekka, Monika Malik, Gurjit Kaur stood strong as China also continued with their wave of attacks. Coach Sjoerd Marijne was issuing instructions on the sidelines that seem to have worked in favour of India. At the end of the quarter, India remained on top despite the pressure applied from the Chinese players.

The fourth quarter saw India get two back-to-back penalty corners. The first one was saved but Gurjit stepped up and smashed the second to give India a 3-1 lead. The hit also sealed the match for India as China didn’t have a reply to India’s game there on. Lilima Minz also performed well for India as she assisted in Vandana’s first goal and was the injector in the second PC. India will now face Malaysia in their third match of the tournament on Thursday. In their first encounter, India beat Japan 4-1.